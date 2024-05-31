Nicholas Galitzine Sibling: Get to Know Lexi Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine is a rising British actor known for his roles in films like Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You.

He was born in 1994 in London and attended Dulwich College.

Galitzine has played several gay and bisexual characters on screen, including in Handsome Devil, The Craft: Legacy and Red, White & Royal Blue.

He is also a singer and has contributed songs to the soundtracks of films like Cinderella and The Idea of You.

Some of Galitzine’s other notable acting credits include the Netflix series Chambers, the horror film The Craft: Legacy and the comedy film Bottoms.

He recently starred as George Villiers in the Sky Studios series Mary & George alongside Julianne Moore.

Siblings

Galitzine has a sister named Lexi Galitzine, who is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Lexi is a model and has appeared in various fashion campaigns and editorials.

The siblings have been spotted together at several events and have shared photos on social media, showcasing their close bond.

Career

Galitzine began his acting career in 2014 with a small role in the film The Beat Beneath My Feet alongside Luke Perry.

His early roles included appearances in TV series such as Legends and films like High Strung and Handsome Devil.

Galitzine gained wider recognition for his performances in the supernatural horror film, The Craft: Legacy, the musical film Cinderella and the romantic streaming films, Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You.

Galitzine has also starred in the comedy film Bottoms and the period drama series, Mary & George, alongside Julianne Moore.

He has been praised for his ability to play characters of different sexual orientations, including gay and bisexual roles, despite identifying as straight himself.

Throughout his career, Galitzine has demonstrated his adaptability by taking on diverse projects, from indie films to mainstream movies and from comedy to drama.

He has expressed a desire to continue exploring different genres and working with innovative filmmakers and actors.

Personal life

Galitzine has been private about his romantic life, sparking speculation about his relationship status.

While he has not confirmed a girlfriend or wife, recent rumors suggest a possible relationship with model-dancer Cameron Valentina Eyre, fueled by an Instagram post showing them holding hands.

Despite past rumors linking him to co-stars like Camila Cabello and Sofia Carson, Galitzine’s current relationship status remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about his personal life.

Awards and accolades

Galitzine has won the Best Film award at the 2017 Dublin International Film Festival for his role in Handsome Devil directed by John Butler, opposite Andrew Scott.

He has also received several nominations, including a GLAAD Award for his role in The Craft: Legacy.

Additionally, he was nominated for a British Independent Film Award and a Crystal Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for his role in The Beat Beneath My Feet.

Galitzine has also received a Producers Guild Nomination for Best TV Movie for his role in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Furthermore, he won a Tony Award for his role in The Inheritance.

Additionally, he is an Emmy contender for Best Movie/Limited Actor for his roles in Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George.