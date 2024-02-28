Nick Cannon Siblings: Getting to Know the Cannon Clan

Nick Cannon is a multi-talented entertainer known for his work as an actor, comedian, rapper/singer and executive producer.

He gained recognition in the late 1990s on Nickelodeon and went on to star in films like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and The Underclassman.

Nick is also a successful musician, releasing his first album in 2003.

Additionally, he has hosted various shows like Wild ‘N Out, America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

Siblings

Nick has four younger brothers.

They are Gabriel Cannon, who won Season Two of Claim to Fame and is a rapper and producer; Reuben Cannon, a musician known for his music career; Caleb Cannon, the founder of Chin Chizler and Javen “King” Cannon, a writer, producer and radio host who has worked on Wild ‘N Out.

Each sibling has unique talents and has made contributions to various fields within the entertainment industry.

Javen Cannon

Javen gained fame as a cast member of MTV’s improv comedy series, Wild ‘N Out.

Born on January 20, 1996, in the United States, he is recognized for his work on Lil Bruce Gamer (2018) and his appearances on Wild ‘N Out from Season 13 to Season 16 and his return in Season 21.

Javen is the younger brother of the well-known entertainer Nick Cannon. Before his rise to fame, he graduated from Howard University and served as a production assistant on Wild ‘N Out.

Javen’s career in entertainment has been marked by his involvement in various projects and his contributions to the comedy scene.

Career

Nick started his career in entertainment at a young age, delving into stand-up comedy and eventually gaining recognition for his talents.

He has hosted shows like America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. He is also a rapper and has released music albums.

Apart from his career, Cannon is known for his personal life, particularly his large family with 12 children from different relationships.

Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Cannon remains dedicated to his work in the entertainment industry.

How much is Nick Cannon worth?

Nick’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million as of 2023.

He has amassed this wealth through his diversified career in entertainment, including television hosting, acting, music, and production ventures.

Nick’s hosting roles on shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent have been significant contributors to his income, with reports suggesting he earns up to $25 million annually from hosting duties.

Additionally, his business ventures, such as NCredible Productions, have also played a role in his financial success.

Despite his substantial net worth, Cannon has significant expenses due to his large family, including 12 children from different relationships, which includes child support payments.