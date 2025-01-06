Nick Chubb Siblings: All About Henry, Zach and Neidra

Nicholas Jamaal Chubb, born on December 27, 1995, is an American professional football running back for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Georgia and was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chubb has earned four Pro Bowl selections and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.

However, he faced significant injuries in the 2023 season, including a knee injury and a fractured foot, raising questions about his future with the team.

Siblings

Nick has three siblings, two older brothers, Henry and Zach, and a sister named Neidra.

Henry Chubb II played cornerback at Troy University, while Zach Chubb also played cornerback at the Air Force Academy.

Their sister, Neidra Chubb, is passionate about fitness and founded the Mommy Strong Foundation after experiencing personal loss.

Additionally, Nick is related to NFL players Bradley and Brandon Chubb, who are his cousins.

College career

Chubb played for the University of Georgia from 2014 to 2017, where he quickly established himself as a standout running back.

In his freshman year in 2014, Chubb burst onto the scene, rushing for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns, which earned him SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

His breakout performance included a memorable game against the University of Tennessee, where he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, helping to solidify his reputation as a rising star.

Chubb’s sophomore season in 2015 was cut short due to a devastating knee injury he sustained in a game against Tennessee.

The injury was significant—a torn ACL and MCL—which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Before the injury, he had rushed for 747 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games.

Despite this setback, Chubb made a remarkable comeback in 2016, returning to form and rushing for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns.

His determination and work ethic were evident as he regained his previous explosiveness and power, earning All-SEC honors.

In his final collegiate season in 2017, Chubb had an outstanding year, rushing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He formed a formidable backfield duo with fellow running back Sony Michel, leading Georgia to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Chubb finished his college career with 4,769 rushing yards, ranking him second all-time in SEC history behind legendary running back Herschel Walker.

NFL career

Chubb was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 35th overall pick. In his rookie year, he quickly made an impact.

After initially sharing carries with Carlos Hyde, he took over as the starting running back mid-season.

He finished with 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his ability to break tackles and gain yardage after contact.

Chubb continued to excel in the following seasons.

In 2019, he rushed for over 1,400 yards and led the NFL with an impressive average of 5.2 yards per carry, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 2020 season saw him rush for 1,067 yards and score 12 touchdowns despite missing some games due to injury.

He was instrumental in helping the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In 2021, Chubb maintained his strong performance with over 1,000 rushing yards again and received another Pro Bowl selection.

In 2022, he had another impressive season, finishing with over 1,500 rushing yards, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top running backs.

However, during the 2023 season, he faced significant challenges due to injuries; he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for most of the season.

Accolades

In college, Chubb was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2014 after rushing for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him first-team All-SEC honors.

He also set a bowl record with 266 rushing yards in the Belk Bowl, where he was named MVP.

Over his collegiate career, Chubb amassed 4,769 rushing yards, ranking second in SEC history.

In the NFL, Chubb has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls and was named the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 Ed Block Courage Award recipient by his teammates.

Despite his impressive performances, he has faced challenges regarding Hall of Fame eligibility due to NCAA rules.