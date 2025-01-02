Michael Vick Siblings: All About the Vick Siblings

Michael Dwayne Vick is a former NFL quarterback and current college football coach at Norfolk State University.

Vick was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001 and became the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $130 million contract in 2004.

His career was marred by a 2007 conviction for running a dogfighting ring, leading to an 18-month prison sentence.

After his release, he returned to the NFL, earning Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2010 before retiring in 2017.

Siblings

Vick has three siblings, Marcus Vick, his younger brother who also played football, Christina, and Courtney.

Marcus was a quarterback at Virginia Tech and faced legal issues after his football career.

Michael is the second of four children born to Brenda Vick and Michael Boddie.

Early career

Vick’s journey began at Virginia Tech, where he became a standout quarterback.

He joined the Hokies in 1999 and quickly made an impact due to his exceptional athleticism and strong arm.

In the 2000 season, Vick led Virginia Tech to an impressive 11-0 record, culminating in a spot in the BCS National Championship Game against Florida State.

Although the Hokies lost that game, Vick’s performance garnered national attention and solidified his status as a rising star.

Known for his dual-threat capability, he combined passing with remarkable rushing ability, finishing his college career with over 5,600 passing yards and 1,400 rushing yards.

In 2001, Vick was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft, marking a significant moment in NFL history as he was the first Black quarterback selected at that position.

During his rookie season, he played in 12 games, starting in eight, and showcased his electrifying playing style.

He finished with 2,936 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns, setting the stage for what would become a remarkable professional career.

Vick’s time with the Atlanta Falcons from 2001 to 2006 was marked by significant achievements.

He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2002, 2004, and 2005, becoming a fan favorite and redefining the quarterback position with his unique style of play.

In 2006, he made history by becoming the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 1,039 rushing yards and leading the Falcons to the playoffs.

His success culminated in a $130 million contract extension in 2004, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at that time.

Legal issues

However, Vick’s career took a dramatic turn due to legal troubles.

In April 2007, he was implicated in a dogfighting operation, leading to federal charges and an indefinite suspension from the NFL.

In August of that year, he pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges related to dogfighting and was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison.

Vick served approximately 18 months before being released in May 2009.

Later career

After his release from prison, Vick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

Initially serving as a backup to Donovan McNabb, he quickly reclaimed his starting position.

His remarkable comeback season came in 2010 when he led the Eagles to an NFC East title.

That year, he threw for over 3,000 yards with a passer rating of 100.2 and rushed for over 600 yards.

His performance earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Vick continued to play for the Eagles until injuries limited his effectiveness during subsequent seasons from 2011 to 2013.

After leaving Philadelphia, he signed with the New York Jets for one season before announcing his retirement from professional football in February 2017.