Daniel Jones Siblings: Meet Becca, Bates and Ruthie

Daniel Stephen Jones III in Charlotte, NC, is an American football quarterback currently with the Minnesota Vikings.

He played college football at Duke and was drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants in 2019.

Nicknamed Danny Dimes, he led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2023.

However, after being benched in 2024, Jones requested his release and subsequently joined the Vikings’ practice squad.

Siblings

Daniel has three siblings, an older sister named Becca, who played field hockey at Davidson College; a younger brother, Bates, who plays basketball at Davidson; and a younger sister, Ruthie, who plays soccer at Duke University.

The Jones family is athletic and closely-knit, often supporting each other’s sports endeavors despite their busy schedules.

College career

Jones played college football at Duke University from 2016 to 2018, where he emerged as a standout quarterback.

He began his college career as a freshman in 2016, playing in 11 games and starting in eight.

During this season, he completed 58.0% of his passes for 2,836 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, showcasing his potential as a quarterback.

In his sophomore year (2017), Jones continued to develop, throwing for 2,439 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He led Duke to a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl against Northern Illinois, earning MVP honors for his performance.

In his junior season (2018), Jones had a breakout year, completing 62.1% of his passes for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions.

He also demonstrated his mobility by rushing for 319 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns.

His leadership on the field was recognized as he served as team captain during his final two seasons.

By the time he finished his college career, Jones had accumulated over 8,000 passing yards with 52 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions, leaving a significant mark at Duke.

NFL career

Daniel Jones was drafted sixth overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, marking the highest draft pick for a Duke player in over three decades.

He made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he threw for an impressive 336 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns—two passing and two rushing—leading the Giants to a comeback victory.

In the following years with the Giants, Jones faced challenges with injuries but showed flashes of brilliance.

Also Read: Drew Lock Siblings: Getting to Know Claire and Andy Lock

In the 2020 season, he threw for over 2,400 yards and had 11 touchdowns despite struggles with consistency.

The 2021 season saw him continue to develop but also struggle with turnovers; he finished with over 2,400 passing yards again but only ten touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

However, under new head coach Brian Daboll in the 2022 season, Jones experienced a resurgence.

He led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016, throwing for over 3,200 yards with a career-high of 15 touchdown passes while also rushing for over 700 yards and an additional seven touchdowns.

His standout performance in the Wild Card round against the Minnesota Vikings was particularly noteworthy as he threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

In March 2023, following this successful season, Jones signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $160 million with the Giants.

However, as the early part of the 2024 season progressed, he struggled with consistency and performance issues.

After being benched due to these struggles, he requested his release from the Giants in November. Subsequently, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Accolades

Jones has received several accolades throughout his college and NFL career.

During his time at Duke University, he was named to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List, recognizing him as one of the top offensive players in college football.

He also earned the Carmen Falcone Most Valuable Player Award at Duke twice, in 2016 and 2018, becoming one of the few players to achieve this honor multiple times.

In addition to these honors, Jones was recognized for his standout performances in key games.

He was named MVP of the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl against Northern Illinois, where he threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown.

In 2018, he received MVP honors again in the Independence Bowl, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Temple.

Jones also earned national recognition during his college career, being named a Davey O’Brien “Great 8” quarterback and a Manning Award Star of the Week after leading Duke to an upset victory over Notre Dame.

His impressive college statistics include setting program records for total offensive yards (8,344), passing yards (6,997), and touchdowns (98) at Duke.

In the NFL, Jones led the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and won their first postseason game since 2011.