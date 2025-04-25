Netflix offers flexible subscription options, but one thing it doesn’t allow directly is changing your billing date at will. However, there are workarounds that let you shift your billing date by adjusting your subscription. Whether you’re trying to align your payments with payday or just reorganizing your finances, here’s how to change billing date on Netflix effectively.

Understand How Netflix Billing Works

Netflix bills users based on the date they originally signed up. For example, if you subscribed on the 5th of the month, you’ll continue to be charged on the 5th of every following month. This billing date is fixed unless you cancel or change your plan in a specific way. Netflix does not currently offer a direct option to select a new billing date through account settings.

Change Your Billing Date by Canceling and Resubscribing

To reset your billing date, you’ll need to cancel your current subscription and restart it on your preferred date. Here’s how to do that:

Log in to your Netflix account.

Go to your profile icon and click on “Account” .

. Under the “Membership & Billing” section, click “Cancel Membership” .

section, click . Your account will stay active until the end of your current billing cycle.

Once the subscription ends, return to Netflix and restart your membership on the day you want future billing to occur.

By doing this, Netflix will start a new billing cycle from the new sign-up date, and this becomes your new monthly billing date.

Consider Using a Gift Card to Offset Timing

If you want to shift your billing without using a bank card immediately, you can redeem a Netflix gift card. Here’s how:

Purchase a Netflix gift card.

Go to netflix.com/redeem and enter the code.

and enter the code. Once the gift balance is applied, your billing will be paused until the card is used up.

After that, regular billing resumes on a new date based on when the gift card credit runs out.

This method is helpful if you don’t want to fully cancel your account but still want to adjust the timing of charges.

Be Aware of the Effects

When changing your billing date using the cancel-and-resubscribe method, you may temporarily lose access to content and preferences. Netflix usually retains your viewing history and preferences for up to 10 months after cancellation, but it’s good to be aware of that before proceeding.

Also, if you were paying through a third party (like iTunes, Google Play, or your mobile carrier), you’ll need to cancel the subscription through them before you can reset your billing directly with Netflix.

