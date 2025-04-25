Chaos As 13 Egyptians Resist Arrest In Bungoma Town

There was chaos at an apartment in Muslim area, Bungoma Town when a group of Egyptians resisted arrest by police.

The police had been tipped that the group was hiding in a house on April 23 and were in the country illegally.

A team of police visited the house and found 13 Egyptians therein.

According to police, they did not have legal documents to warrant their stay there.

When they were called to get out, they turned violent and resisted arrest, police said.

In the chaos, some of them managed to escape.

The officers managed to arrest six of the foreigners who had no identification documents and escorted them to the station pending arraignment.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining group who escaped.

Some police officers said they were injured in the drama.

Police say they have seen a rising trend where aliens from Egypt are found in the country illegally. Some of them are in the country for business while others are on transit to South Africa and the Middle East.

Elsewhere in Mandera Township, police arrested nine Ethiopian nationals who were in one of the houses illegally.

All nine suspects had no identification documents at the time of their arrest, police said.

They were detained pending arraignment.

Police said they are looking for the smugglers behind the incident.

These are the latest arrests to be made on Ethiopians in a series.

Tens of Ethiopians are being smuggled in a worrying trend, officials say.

According to police, most of the aliens from Ethiopia use the Moyale route and try their luck as they head to South Africa and Middle East oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of the aliens are usually arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

Officials from the Transnational Organized Crime are conducting joint operations to deal with the issue of human smuggling.

Most of those arrested come to Kenya to seek jobs or are on transit.

Most of those nabbed are usually repatriated to their country, police and immigration officials say.