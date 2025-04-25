How To Check Data Usage On iPhone

Keeping track of your data usage is essential, especially if you’re on a limited mobile data plan. Fortunately, iPhones come with a built-in feature that lets you monitor how much mobile data you’ve used. By checking your usage regularly, you can avoid unexpected charges and better manage your data allowance. Here’s how to check data usage oniPhone.

Open the Settings App

Begin by tapping on the Settings icon on your iPhone’s home screen. This is where all your device’s controls and preferences are located.

Go to Mobile Data or Cellular

Scroll down and tap on Mobile Data (or Cellular if you’re using a U.S. version). This section shows all the settings related to your mobile network and data.

View Current Data Usage

Under the Mobile Data section, you’ll see a number labeled Current Period. This shows the amount of mobile data used since the last reset. If you have roaming turned on, you may also see a separate line for Current Period Roaming.

Take note that iPhones do not automatically reset data usage monthly — you have to do it manually. So the data shown here continues accumulating until you reset it.

Check App-Specific Data Usage

As you scroll down, you’ll see a list of apps and the amount of data each one has used during the current period. This helps you identify which apps are consuming the most data, allowing you to manage your usage more effectively.

You can also turn off mobile data for specific apps by tapping the toggle switch next to each one.

Reset Data Usage

To track your monthly data usage more accurately, you can manually reset the statistics at the start of your billing cycle. To do this:

Scroll to the bottom of the Mobile Data page

page Tap Reset Statistics

Confirm the action

Once reset, your Current Period will start counting from zero again.

Use Carrier Apps or Widgets (Optional)

If your mobile carrier has an official app, you can often get more detailed data reports and insights there. Some apps also allow you to set data alerts and usage caps. Additionally, you can add a data usage widget to your iPhone’s home screen if your carrier supports it.

Also Read: How To Catch A Cheating Partner