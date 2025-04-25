Close Menu
    How To Check DStv Balance On Phone

    Keeping up with your DStv account balance is important to ensure uninterrupted access to your favourite shows and channels. Whether you want to confirm payment or check how much is due, DStv offers several convenient ways to check your balance using your phone. You don’t need to visit a service centre or wait in long queues—everything can be done in just a few minutes. Here’s how to check DStv balance on phone.

    1. Use the DStv Self-Service USSD Code

    One of the quickest ways to check your balance is by using the DStv USSD code.

    • Dial 12068584# on your mobile phone
    • Follow the prompts on the screen
    • Choose the option to check your account balance

    This method works on most mobile networks in South Africa and does not require internet access.

    1. Use WhatsApp Self-Service

    DStv has a dedicated WhatsApp number for customer support.

    • Save 060 060 3788 to your contacts
    • Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number
    • Type “Hello” or “Balance”
    • Follow the menu prompts to check your DStv account balance

    This method is useful if you prefer using messaging apps and want quick responses.

    1. Use the MyDStv App

    If you have internet access and a smartphone, the MyDStv app is another convenient option.

    • Download the MyDStv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
    • Log in using your DStv customer number and smart card number
    • Once logged in, your account balance will be displayed on the home screen

    The app also allows you to make payments, update your details, and manage your account.

    1. Visit the DStv Self-Service Website
    If you prefer using a browser on your phone:

    • Go to www.dstv.com
    • Tap on the menu and select “Self-Service”
    • Log in with your DStv credentials
    • Your account balance and subscription details will appear on your profile

