Uber Driver Attacked And Robbed By “Passengers”, Car Vandalized In Kayole

Detectives are looking for a gang that attacked and robbed an Uber driver after one of them had booked a trip in Kayole, Nairobi.

The driver told police that on April 23 at night, a male customer requested a trip from Ruiru to Kamakis area.

But before reaching the destination, the passenger requested the driver to stop to pick up another person.

At that point, three men boarded the Nissan Note car.

A few meters ahead, they turned out to be thugs and hit him in the head before taking control of the car.

The driver told police the occupants forced him to swallow a chemical that turned him unconscious.

The robbers then tied his hands and legs before abandoning him in Karagita area in Kayole.

He was found hours later by pedestrians who heard him scream for attention and help.

His vandalized motor vehicle was found along Kayole-Karagita road.

The driver was also robbed of two smartphones and personal belongings.

The victim was escorted to a nearby hospital to seek medical attention while the motor vehicle was towed to the local police station for further police action.

Police said they are looking for the gang behind the incident.

Meanwhile, suspected thugs wearing jungle uniforms and armed with rifles broke into a scrap metal workshop and stole Sh30,000 and other assorted items in Athi River, Machakos County.

Police who visited the scene established that the robbers gained entry by breaking the two padlocks of the main door.

They managed to steal therein the cash and assorted items of unknown value.

It was further established that two of the robbers were in police jungle uniforms and armed with firearms, and they also injured four workers who were on duty.

The injured victims were rushed to Shalom Community Hospital for medical treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

In Dabel, Moyale, Marsabit County, gunmen raided a construction site and robbed workers and owners of cash and other materials.

Two of them were armed with G3 rifles, while others were armed with crude weapons.

They ordered the workers to lie down, tied their hands and legs with ropes and robbed them of their mobile phones and assorted goods.

Police said they are investigating the incident.