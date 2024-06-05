Nick Kroll Net Worth

Renowned American comedian and television actor Nick Kroll boasts a net worth of $18 million. Kroll has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his diverse talents and comedic prowess, earning widespread acclaim for his work on both the small and big screens.

Early Life

Nicholas Kroll, born on June 5, 1978, in Rye, New York, hails from a prominent background. His father, Jules B. Kroll, is a renowned businessman credited with pioneering the corporate investigation industry. Kroll was raised in a Conservative Jewish family and received his education from esteemed institutions like Georgetown University.

Nick Kroll Career

Kroll’s journey in the entertainment realm began with stints as a writer for esteemed sketch comedy shows like “Chappelle’s Show” and “Human Giant.” He honed his comedic craft through performances at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, eventually establishing himself as a dynamic live performer.

The pinnacle of Kroll’s television career came with his sketch comedy show “Kroll Show” and his role in “The League.” He garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan base for his portrayals of various comedic characters, including Bobby Bottleservice and Gil Faizon. Kroll’s partnership with John Mulaney birthed “The Oh, Hello Show,” a comedic act that transcended television to become an off-Broadway sensation.

Kroll’s acting prowess extends beyond comedy, with notable appearances in acclaimed shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He has also graced the silver screen with roles in comedy hits like “I Love You, Man” and “Date Night,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his on-screen endeavors, Kroll has made significant contributions as a voice actor, notably co-creating and lending his voice to characters in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.” His vocal talents have enriched numerous animated productions, solidifying his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Personal Life

Kroll’s personal life has been subject to public interest, particularly his past relationship with comedian and actress Amy Poehler. He currently shares his life with landscape artist Lily Kwong, with whom he has built a home in LA’s vibrant Los Feliz neighborhood.

Real Estate

Kroll’s real estate ventures reflect his penchant for luxury and style. In 2012, he acquired a home in Los Feliz for $1.5 million, later listing it for $2.3 million in 2020. Subsequently, Kroll upgraded to a stunning residence in the same neighborhood, underscoring his commitment to a lifestyle of comfort and sophistication.

