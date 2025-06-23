Nick Kroll Siblings: Meet Jeremy, Vanessa and Dana Kroll

Nick Kroll is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer born on June 5, 1978, in Rye, New York.

Renowned for his versatile comedic talents, Kroll has made significant contributions to television, film, and live performance.

He grew up in a Conservative Jewish family as the youngest of four children, raised by parents Lynn and Jules Kroll, the latter a billionaire businessman who founded Kroll Inc., a corporate investigations firm.

Kroll’s upbringing in an affluent and intellectually driven household shaped his sharp wit and creative pursuits.

He attended the Solomon Schechter School of Westchester, Rye Country Day School, and briefly The Mountain School in Vermont, where he developed a love for hiking.

Graduating from Georgetown University in 2001 with a degree in history and minors in art and Spanish, Kroll gravitated toward media studies, setting the stage for his entertainment career.

Nick has three older siblings, a brother, Jeremy Kroll, and two sisters, Vanessa Kroll Bennett and Dana Kroll.

Jeremy, the eldest, followed in their father’s footsteps, becoming the president, CEO, and co-founder of K2 Intelligence, a firm specializing in investigations, compliance, and cyber defense.

In his youth, Jeremy worked as a production assistant in Hollywood, gaining early exposure to the entertainment industry before pivoting to corporate investigations.

He also serves on the Advisory Board of BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company.

Vanessa Kroll Bennett is a multifaceted professional, known for co-hosting a puberty-focused podcast, founding Dynamo Girl, an organization empowering young girls through sports and education, and authoring the book Uncertain Parenting.

She is married to Roger James Bennett, and their relationship has connected the Kroll family to broader cultural spheres, as noted in public discussions online.

Dana Kroll is engaged in sustainable agriculture, carving a distinct path focused on environmental and social impact.

Kroll’s career began with writing for Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show and MTV’s Human Giant, where he honed his ability to craft culturally resonant humor.

His early stand-up performances in New York comedy clubs led to his television debut in 2006 on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Kroll’s first significant acting role came in 2007 as Nick Hedge in the ABC sitcom Cavemen, a short-lived series based on Geico commercials, which he considers a pivotal experience despite its cancellation.

He gained wider recognition for his role as Rodney Ruxin in the FX comedy series The League (2009–2015), a show centered on a fantasy football league.

Concurrently, Kroll created and starred in Kroll Show (2013–2015) on Comedy Central, a sketch comedy series showcasing his memorable characters like Bobby Bottleservice and Gil Faizon.

His collaboration with John Mulaney on the Oh, Hello comedy act, featuring the elderly Upper West Side characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, culminated in a Broadway run in 2016 and a Netflix special in 2017.

Kroll’s most prominent project is the animated Netflix series Big Mouth (2017–2025), which he co-created, wrote, and starred in, voicing multiple characters including Nick Birch, Coach Steve, and Maurice the Hormone Monster.

The show, inspired by Kroll’s childhood experiences with friend Andrew Goldberg, explores puberty with humor and heart.

Kroll also co-created its spinoff, Human Resources (2022–2023), and starred in the Hulu sketch comedy History of the World, Part II (2023).

His film career includes supporting roles in comedies like I Love You, Man (2009), Date Night (2010), and Get Him to the Greek (2010), as well as voice roles in Sausage Party (2016), Sing (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), and The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019).

Kroll’s live performances, blending stand-up and character work, continue to captivate audiences, with tours like Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy showcasing his evolving comedic voice.

In 2013, Kroll received the Breakout Star of the Year award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, recognizing his rising prominence.

His work on Big Mouth garnered significant praise, including a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program and a 2019 Gotham Award nomination.

Kroll was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2015 for his role in The League and received a 2017 Anti-Award nomination for his voice work in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

In 2009, he earned a nomination for the Denver Film Critics Society Award for his performance in I Love You, Man.

Beyond formal awards, Kroll’s influence is evident in his ability to inspire a new generation of comedians, blending absurd humor with authentic storytelling.