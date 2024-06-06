Nick Swardson Net Worth

Nick Swardson, an accomplished American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, has accumulated a net worth of $5 million. Known for his distinctive comedic style, Swardson has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry through his various roles in television and film, as well as his contributions as a writer and producer.

Early Life

Nick Swardson was born Nicholas Roger Swardson on October 9, 1976, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents, Pamela and Roger, divorced when he was young. Roger, who passed away in 2003, was a journalist and editor who founded the Saint Paul community newspaper, the “Grand Gazette.” Nick has two older siblings, Rachel and John. He attended St. Paul Central High, where his interest in comedy and theater began to flourish. Despite a tumultuous high school experience, marked by substance abuse and multiple expulsions, Swardson found his calling in theater, leading to his eventual graduation in 1996.

Comedy and Television

Swardson began his comedy career performing at open mic nights at Acme Comedy Co. in Minneapolis, where he quickly became a favorite. His success at the local level led to national recognition when he was chosen to perform at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival at age 20. He later moved to New York City and then Los Angeles, where he began acting in commercials and making guest appearances on television shows.

Swardson’s breakout role came with the recurring character Terry Bernadino on “Reno 911!” from 2003 to 2009. He also gained popularity through his work on “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” and by co-writing and starring in “Malibu’s Most Wanted” (2003). His comedic talent was further showcased in his own Comedy Central specials and albums, such as “Party” (2007), “Seriously, Who Farted?” (2009), and “Taste It” (2015).

In 2010, Comedy Central gave Swardson his own show, “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time,” which he wrote and produced. He also created and starred in the series “Typical Rick” (2016–2017).

Film

Swardson has an extensive filmography, often collaborating with Adam Sandler in movies like “Click” (2006), “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” (2007), “Just Go with It” (2011), and “Grown Ups 2” (2013). He co-wrote and starred in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006) and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star” (2011), demonstrating his skills both in front of and behind the camera.

His other notable film credits include “Blades of Glory” (2007), “30 Minutes or Less” (2011), “That’s My Boy” (2012), and voice roles in animated features like “Bolt” (2008) and “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015).

Personal Life

Nick Swardson is a dedicated fan of the Minnesota Vikings and has the area code of his hometown, 612, tattooed on his wrist. He has made significant lifestyle changes over the years, notably cutting out dairy and sugar from his diet and focusing on healthier living. In 2019, Swardson faced a serious health scare involving alcohol poisoning and pneumonia, which led him to reassess his relationship with alcohol. By May 2020, he proudly reported having been sober for eight months.

Real Estate

Details about Swardson’s real estate investments are not widely publicized, but his career successes and net worth indicate a comfortable lifestyle afforded by his achievements in comedy and film.

