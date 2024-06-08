Rich the Kid Net Worth

Rich the Kid, an American rapper, has a net worth of $4 million. He began his career by releasing several independent mixtapes, eventually landing a deal with Interscope Records and debuting his album “The World is Yours” in 2018. He has collaborated with notable artists such as Migos, Jeremih, Young Thug, and Diplo, and later founded his own label, Rich Forever Music.

Early Life

Rich the Kid, born Dmitri Leslie Roger on July 13, 1992, in Queens, New York City, is of Haitian descent and speaks Haitian Creole fluently. After his parents divorced, he moved with his mother to College Park, Georgia, at the age of 13. Growing up, he was influenced by rap legends like Nas, Jay-Z, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., T.I., and Young Jeezy. He started rapping as a teenager under the name Black Boy Da Kid before changing it to Rich the Kid. He later returned to New York City to attend Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School.

Rich the Kid Career

Rich the Kid released his debut solo mixtape “Been About the Benjamins” in 2013. That same year, he collaborated with Migos on the “Streets On Lock” mixtape series, releasing four volumes between 2014 and 2015. In August 2014, he dropped his second solo mixtape, “Feels Good 2 Be Rich,” featuring artists like Migos, Young Thug, and French Montana. Later that year, he released the single “On My Way” featuring Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, followed by his third mixtape, “Rich Than Famous.”

In 2015, he continued his collaborative work with Migos on “Still On Lock” and released “Flexin’ on Purpose,” featuring Young Dolph and Fetty Wap. He also partnered with iLoveMakonnen for the mixtape “Whip It,” and released “Dabbin’ Fever” on Christmas Eve, featuring Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage.

2016 saw the release of “Trap Talk” and “Keep Flexin’,” both featuring a range of guest artists. In May 2017, he collaborated on Diplo’s song “Bankroll” alongside Rich Brian and Young Thug. Later that year, he signed with Interscope Records and released the single “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which was certified Platinum by March 2018. His debut studio album, “The World is Yours,” released in March 2018, included appearances from Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and Future, among others.

Rich the Kid’s second album, “The World is Yours 2,” was released in March 2019, debuting at number four on the US “Billboard 200” chart. Later that year, he left Interscope Records for Republic Records and released his third album, “Boss Man,” in March 2020. He subsequently signed with Empire Distribution and, in 2021, inked a multi-million dollar deal with Rostrum Records. In October 2021, he released a collaborative mixtape with Lil Wayne titled “Trust Fund Babies,” and in March 2022, he signed with RCA Records.

Personal Life

Rich the Kid was married to Antonette Willis until 2018, and they have two children together. Willis filed for divorce in March 2018, seeking full custody and spousal support, following allegations of infidelity and abuse. After their separation, he started dating Tori Hughes, known as Tori Brixx. In June 2018, Rich the Kid was assaulted during a home invasion at Hughes’ residence. He was hospitalized after the incident. In February 2019, he was again targeted in a robbery and shooting outside a recording studio in West Hollywood, California.

Rich the Kid Net Worth

