Nicknames and insults will not take you anywhere, Kindiki tells opposition

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged the opposition to spend more time developing sellable agenda instead of competing with each other on who can come up with nicknames and insults for him and President William Ruto.

Prof. Kindiki said the opposition lacks the ability to weave anything meaningful for Kenyans hence the reason they are focused much on what name they can assign the DP and the Head of State.

“You see an adult speaking as if they have achieved something great by calling the President and the Deputy President names. When you are an adult, you talk about serious matters that improve the lives of the people. You talk about building markets, roads and electricity,” DP stated.

Prof. Kindiki spoke on Wednesday in Juja Constituency, Kiambu County where he inspected development projects.

He said the cheap antics perfected by the opposition will not distract them in serving the people through utmost focus on what matters to wananchi including completion of development projects spread across the whole country.

“Even if you call the President names, how does that help the people? Is he still not the President? Even if they call me names, I keep moving forward. I work hard. I am very busy. I have no time to listen to petty people who have nothing to offer the people but insults,” he added.

During the visit, the DP launched the construction of Kimbo-Matangini Road and directed the contractor to commence works immediately.

Other roads under construction in Juja are Ndarugu-Nyacaba-Kimuchu and Juja-JujaFarm-Kwa Murage-Munyu-Komo Roads.

Further, Prof. Kindiki said he is working hard to ensure all the development promises are delivered as scheduled.

“I am working hard. I will not let you down. I will support the President in advancing Kenya’s development agenda. I will ensure that development work continues at the required speed. My job as Deputy President is to deal with emerging challenges and clear hurdles so the works are accelerated,” DP stated.

The DP said together with leaders in Kiambu he is ensuring that the county benefits from deserving development, emphasizing its importance in the country’s advancement.

“Kiambu is a critical county with a big population and a strong economy. Therefore, we must build enough roads to serve the people and support economic growth. Working together with other leaders, we will ensure that development in Kiambu and Juja is speeded up,” he said.

In Kiambu County, the government has prioritised 1,656 kilometres of roads for tarmacking at the cost of 152 billion shillings.

The county has also received 53 billion shillings for 29 modern markets, with two additional markets in the pipeline, bringing the total to 31.

It has also not been left behind in electricity connection as it has been allocated 432 billion shillings to connect an additional 2, 500 homes. Of the figure, Juja has received 103 million shillings for 530 homes.

“We want all parts of Kenya to be developed including Kiambu County so that the whole country is leveled up in terms of development,” DP noted.

The DP was joined by ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Juja MP George Koimburi, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, local leaders among others.