Nigeria To Appoint Foreign Coach After Dismal World Cup Qualifiers

“The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the (2025) AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches,” according to an NFF statement.

In May, former Ajax winger Finidi George was appointed as the country’s new coach after the Portuguese Jose Peseiro ended his time with Nigeria after he led the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Monday’s 2-1 defeat by Benin leaves the Super Eagles second from bottom in Group C with just three points from four matches, four points behind Rwanda, South Africa and Benin.

Only the nine group winners will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team World Cup which is to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.