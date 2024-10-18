Nigerian Ayra Starr To Perform In First-Ever YouTube Live Concert In Nairobi

Grammy-nominated Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr will perform at her first-ever YouTube Live concert, which will be streamed globally from Nairobi, Kenya.

The special event, produced in collaboration with Raha Fest, celebrates the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21.’

Ayra Starr, known for her distinctive blend of Afrobeats and pop, has captured international attention with chart-topping hits such as ‘Bloody Samaritan’ and ‘Rush.’

This landmark concert will offer fans an intimate, global experience, with Ayra Starr performing tracks from her new album, as well as some of her biggest hits.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, ensuring it’s accessible to audiences around the world.

Additionally, fans – known as ‘Mobstarrs’ – will have the opportunity to engage directly with the star through the ‘Woman Commando’ YouTube Shorts challenge, where they can create and share their own interpretations of her hit single.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content will also be captured and shared on YouTube, adding another layer of excitement to the event.

YouTube, in a press release to newsrooms, said Ayra Starr’s growing fan base in Kenya and across East Africa makes Nairobi city a fitting stage for her first YouTube Live concert.

“Performing live is where I get to connect deeply with my fans, and I’m so excited to do this on a global scale from Nairobi. This album means so much to me, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone through YouTube,” said Ayra Starr in anticipation of the event.

Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube, expressed enthusiasm about the concert, stating; “YouTube is not just a platform for music, but a place where artists from all over the world can connect directly with fans, no matter where they are. We’ve seen African music grow tremendously on YouTube, and this concert is a continuation of that journey – bringing Ayra Starr’s incredible talent to a global stage.”

“By merging Kenya’s bustling creative scene with global acts, we’re fostering a cultural exchange and positioning Kenya as a global destination for tourism and entertainment,” echoed Ashleigh Ali, CEO of Raha Creative Kenya.