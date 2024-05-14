Nigerian Gunmen Seek Talks After Abducting Dozens, Families Say

Gunmen who abducted 105 people in northwest Nigeria last week are not after ransom payments but negotiations with the Zamfara state government, five families of the victims who were contacted by the armed men said on Monday.
Armed gangs continue to terrorise northern Nigeria, abducting villagers, students and motorists for ransom.
The gunmen attacked the villages of Gora, Madomawa and Jambuzu in Zamfara’s Birnin-Magaji local government area on Friday night, seizing dozens of residents.
Bello Mohammed, whose wife, three children and young brother were among those taken from Gora, said he received a call on Saturday night from people who said they had carried out the attack.
Also Read: Why Meghan said she is 43% Nigerian