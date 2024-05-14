Nigerian Gunmen Seek Talks After Abducting Dozens, Families Say

“We have passed their message to our leaders. We are looking forward to any decision that will be taken,” he said.

Three other residents said they also received such calls.

“I’m nothing on earth without my family,” said a sobbing Sanusi Musa, whose wife and two children were missing.

Zamfara’s information commissioner Mannir Kaura could not be reached for comment.

But in a statement dated May 11, Kaura criticised unnamed individuals that he said were pushing for negotiations with the kidnapping gangs.

He said Zamfara state government “has rejected the so-called peace accord initiative with bandits by these groups of individuals.”