Nigeria’s Okoko claims maiden Sunshine Development Tour title in Nakuru

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko claimed his maiden professional title after winning the Rift Valley Championship, the eighth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, which concluded at Nakuru Golf Club on Tuesday.

Okoko, who has been in fine form this season, closed with a five-under-par 68 to secure the title, finishing on a tournament total of 209.

His final-round scorecard featured six birdies on holes 3, 4, 6, 10, 11 and 17, alongside a spectacular eagle on the 16th. He dropped shots on holes 5, 8 and 12 but maintained his advantage to seal the win.

Speaking after his round, an elated Okoko said, “I’m very happy to win my first title on the Sunshine Development Tour. I’ve been working hard throughout the season, and it feels good to see that effort pay off. The course tested us, but I stayed focused, took my opportunities and kept pushing until the end. This win gives me a lot of confidence as I prepare for the next event back home in Nigeria.”

The victory earned Okoko Ksh 400,000 from the Ksh 2 million prize purse, alongside 210 Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points.

Simon Njogu of Golf Park Golf Club finished second on nine-under-par 210 after another strong performance. His final-round card featured birdies on holes 5, 8, 10, 11 and 16, with his only dropped shots coming on holes 4 and 17.

Njogu took home Ksh 214,000 and 172 Order of Merit points.

Speaking after his round, Njogu said, “I’m pleased with how I played over the three days. I gave myself opportunities and managed to finish strongly, although there are a few shots I would have liked back.

Congratulations to Godwin on the win. I’ll take the positives from this week and build on them as we head into the next tournament.”

Edwin Mudanyi, who began the final round as the overnight leader, finished third on six-under-par 213 after a challenging start. He dropped shots on holes 1, 3 and 4 before recovering with a birdie on the sixth. He added two further birdies on the back nine but consecutive bogeys on holes 14 and 15 limited his recovery.

Speaking after his round, Mudanyi said, “It was a difficult day, especially at the start, but I tried to stay in the round and fight back. I managed to pick up a few birdies, but I also made some costly mistakes. It’s disappointing not to finish on top after putting myself in a good position, but there are positives to take from the week, and I’ll keep working towards the next event.”

Dismas Indiza finished fourth on four-under-par 214, while Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club took fifth place on four-under-par 215. John Kagiri finished sixth on one-under-par 218.

Sponsored by NCBA Bank, the championship formed part of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, bringing together professional golfers and elite amateurs from across the region to compete for prize money, world ranking points and opportunities to advance their careers.

Beyond the title and prize money, the tournament offered Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, which are important in the players’ pursuit of opportunities to progress to the main Sunshine Tour. The event also provided Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for professionals and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points for eligible amateurs.

Okoko will now return to Nigeria for the next Sunshine Development Tour event, the Alpha Bravo Golf Classic, scheduled for 18 – 21 November 2026 at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate. Having secured his first title, he will be looking to carry his momentum into the home event and challenge for another victory.