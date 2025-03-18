Nika Mühl Siblings: All About Hana Mühl

Nika Mühl is a Croatian professional basketball player who has made a significant mark in both collegiate and professional basketball.

Nika rose to prominence as a standout point guard for the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies before transitioning to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Mühl has quickly become a recognized name in women’s basketball, known for her exceptional playmaking skills, tenacious defense, and leadership on the court.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Nika’s family, particularly her sibling, plays a significant role in her personal and professional life, showcasing a shared passion for basketball that runs deep in the Mühl household.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nika has one younger sister, Hana Mühl, who is also an accomplished basketball player.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia, Hana has followed in her older sister’s footsteps, pursuing a collegiate basketball career in the United States.

Hana currently plays for the Manhattan Jaspers at Manhattan College in New York City, having transferred there for the 2024-2025 season after previously playing for Ball State University.

At Ball State, Hana contributed to the Cardinals tying the program record for the most wins in a single season, highlighting her talent and potential on the court.

Also Read: Temi Fagbenle Siblings: A Closer Look at the WNBA Player’s Family

Career

Nika’s basketball journey began in her hometown of Zagreb, where she played for ŽKK Trešnjevka 2009 in the Croatian Prva Ženska Liga from 2016 to 2020.

Her talent quickly caught the attention of international scouts, leading her to commit to UConn in 2019 after a personal visit from legendary coach Geno Auriemma.

At UConn, Nika established herself as a key player, starting in 101 of her 123 games over four seasons.

Known for her defensive prowess and elite passing, she became a cornerstone of the Huskies’ success, helping the team reach the Final Four in her senior year.

After a stellar college career, Nika entered the professional ranks with the Seattle Storm in 2024.

Despite limited playing time in her rookie season, she made her WNBA debut on May 22, 2024, and scored her first career points on September 19, 2024, in a game against the Phoenix Mercury.

During the WNBA offseason, Nika signed with Beşiktaş JK in the Turkish Women’s Basketball Super League for the 2024-2025 season, though her time there was cut short by an ACL injury sustained in October 2024.

Currently recovering in Seattle, Nika remains a promising talent in the WNBA, with her work ethic and determination praised by teammates and coaches alike.

Accolades

At UConn, Nika became the program’s all-time leader in career assists with 686, surpassing the previous record held by Moriah Jefferson.

She also set UConn records for the most assists in a single season (284 in 2022-23) and in a single game (15 against NC State on November 20, 2022).

Her defensive tenacity earned her the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award twice (2021-22 and 2022-23), and she was named to the All-Big East Second Team in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, she received AP All-America Honorable Mention and was selected to the Big East All-Tournament Team.