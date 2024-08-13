Nikola Jokić Siblings: All About Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić

Nikola Jokić, born February 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia, is a professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He is a three-time NBA MVP (2020–21, 2021–22, 2023–24) and led the Nuggets to their first championship in 2023, earning Finals MVP honors.

A six-time NBA All-Star, Jokić is celebrated for his exceptional passing and playmaking skills, ranking among the top in all-time triple-doubles.

Siblings

Nikola has two older brothers who have played a significant role in his life and basketball career.

Strahinja Jokić, the eldest brother, is 13 years older than Nikola and has played professional basketball in Europe.

He recently made headlines for an incident involving a fan after a Nuggets game.

Nemanja Jokić, the middle child, is 11 years older than Nikola.

He played college basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy before transitioning to mixed martial arts (MMA) and is currently competing as a professional fighter.

Nemanja moved to Denver with Nikola when he was drafted by the Nuggets to provide support and guidance during his early NBA career.

The Jokić brothers share a close bond and are often seen cheering passionately for Nikola from the sidelines during Nuggets games.

Their father, Branislav, is known for his enthusiastic support and vocal cheering.

The family’s strong emphasis on family values and support has been crucial to Nikola’s success.

Mega Basket

Jokić began his professional career with Mega Basket (formerly Mega Vizura) in Serbia, joining the team in December 2012.

Initially, he played mostly with the junior team, but by the 2013-14 season, he became a key player for the senior team.

During that season, Jokić averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in the Adriatic League, showcasing his potential.

In the following season, 2014-15, Jokić continued to improve, averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the Serbian League.

His performance earned him the ABA League MVP award, further solidifying his status as a top prospect.

Jokić’s time at Mega Basket was crucial for his development, as he honed his unique skill set that combines size, passing, and versatility, which would later define his success in the NBA.

NBA career

Jokić’s career has been marked by exceptional achievements and a unique playing style that has redefined the center position in basketball.

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2014 as the 41st overall pick, Jokić quickly showcased his skills, earning the NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2016.

His rise to stardom was punctuated by three NBA MVP awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024, highlighting his dominance on the court.

Jokić is known for his extraordinary passing ability, often leading the Nuggets in assists, a rarity for a center.

His vision and basketball IQ have allowed him to average impressive statistics, including over 20 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly 7 assists per game throughout his career.

In 2023, Jokić led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship, where he was named Finals MVP.

His career has also included multiple All-NBA First Team selections and a reputation for being one of the most versatile players in the league.

With over 130 career triple-doubles, he ranks among the all-time leaders in this category, further solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history.