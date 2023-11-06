Nine Counties Record Increase in HIV Infections

Stigma plays a significant role in the spread of HIV infections in arid and semi-arid areas, a report has shown.

According to data released by the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC), AIDS-related complications claim the lives of at least 51 individuals each day.

Samburu, Turkana, and Mandera are among the counties recording high infections of the viral disease at 4.3, 2.9, and 0.3 percent, respectively, against 3.7 percent national prevalence.

In Mandera, the rate of mother-to-child HIV infection stands at 38.8 per cent, against 8.6 per cent nationally.

Narok, Samburu and Wajir also recorded high mother-child transmission at 21.1, 25.7 and 29.6 per cent respectively.

The data also shows that the counties are recording more infections in comparison to those hard hit by the pandemic in the 1990s, like Western and Nyanza.

The data also shows that Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay were the worst-hit, but new infections have gradually reduced to 15 per cent out of 100 (two out of 100).

The infections in the counties were attributed to cultural practices, and failure to undertake male circumcision which reduces HIV infections by 60 per cent.

NDCC also revealed that Siaya has reduced mother-child HIV transmission to 4.3 per cent and has also suppressed HIV viral loads of 95 per cent.

In the coastal region, infections in Mombasa increased by 4.6 per cent.

Vihiga and Uasin Gishu Counties recorded an increase in infections by 4.2 and 3.7 per cent respectively.