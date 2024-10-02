Nnamdi Asomugha Siblings: Get to Know Chijioke, Chisara and Udodirin

Nnamdi Asomugha is a former NFL cornerback and current actor and producer.

He played for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, earning four All-Pro selections during his 11-year career.

Asomugha transitioned to acting, gaining acclaim for his role in Crown Heights, and has worked on various projects including directing The Knife.

He is married to actress Kerry Washington and actively supports philanthropic efforts through the Asomugha Foundation, focusing on education and empowerment for underprivileged communities.

Siblings

Asomugha has three siblings, an older brother named Chijioke, an older sister named Chisara, and a younger sister named Udodirin.

Chijioke played cornerback at Stanford, while Chisara earned degrees from Stanford and Duke and is pursuing a pediatric fellowship at Yale.

Udodirin graduated from UC San Diego and is working towards a master’s in public health12.

NFL career

Asomugha had a distinguished NFL career as a cornerback, playing primarily for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

He began his football journey at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a standout player known for his exceptional skills in coverage and tackling.

In the 2003 NFL Draft, he was selected in the first round by the Oakland Raiders, marking the beginning of his professional career.

Asomugha quickly established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league during his time with the Raiders from 2003 to 2010.

His ability to shut down opposing receivers earned him significant recognition, and he was named to the All-Pro team four times (in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010) while making three Pro Bowl appearances (in 2008, 2009, and 2010).

Known for his physical play and intelligence on the field, Asomugha was particularly effective in man-to-man coverage, which contributed to his rise to prominence.

In 2011, Asomugha signed a lucrative free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move generated high expectations as part of the team’s Dream Team concept; however, his performance was somewhat inconsistent compared to his earlier years.

Despite this, he continued to contribute to the team’s secondary.

In 2013, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers for what would be his final NFL season.

Although he played a role in their defensive lineup that year, he ultimately decided to retire from professional football after that season.

Acting career

Following his retirement from the NFL, Asomugha pursued a career in acting.

His transition was marked by a strong desire to tell meaningful stories and engage with diverse narratives.

He made guest appearances on various television shows, including The Game in 2008, which helped him gain initial exposure in the entertainment industry.

Asomugha also appeared in films such as Fire with Fire, where he played a supporting role alongside actors like Josh Duhamel and Rosario Dawson.

However, it was his performance in Crown Heights that garnered critical acclaim; this film is based on the true story of a man wrongfully convicted of murder and showcased Asomugha’s range as an actor.

In addition to acting, Asomugha has ventured into producing.

He produced and starred in The Knife, further establishing his presence in the film industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Asomugha is deeply involved in philanthropy through the Asomugha Foundation.

The foundation focuses on education and empowerment for underprivileged youth, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.

Personal life

Asomugha is married to actress Kerry Washington, and they have been together since 2013.

The couple met in 2009 while Washington was performing in the Broadway play Race.

Their relationship blossomed despite initial hesitations about dating someone from each other’s professions.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hailey, Idaho, with only close family and friends present.

Asomugha and Washington have two children together: a daughter named Isabelle, born in 2014, and a son named Caleb, born in 2016.

Additionally, Asomugha has a daughter from a previous relationship, making Washington a stepmother.