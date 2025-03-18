Nneka Ogwumike Siblings: Getting to Know Nneka, Chiney and Erica

Nneka Ogwumike is a Nigerian-American professional basketball player renowned for her exceptional talent and leadership in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

She has established herself as one of the most influential figures in women’s basketball.

Nneka currently plays as a forward for the Seattle Storm, having been selected first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Beyond her on-court prowess, she is a prominent advocate for players’ rights, serving as the president of the WNBA Players Association since 2016.

Siblings

Nneka is the eldest of four sisters, each of whom has made significant contributions to basketball, reflecting the family’s athletic heritage and supportive environment.

Chiney Ogwumike, born on March 21, 1992, is the second eldest and a professional basketball player who has also left her mark in the WNBA.

Like Nneka, Chiney was the first overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, selected by the Connecticut Sun.

She has played for the Los Angeles Sparks alongside Nneka and most recently took a break from playing to focus on her role as an ESPN basketball analyst, becoming the first Black woman to co-host a national ESPN radio show.

Chiney married Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori in November 2023, and her multifaceted career includes international advocacy work in Nigeria.

Olivia Ogwumike, born on September 23, 1996, is the third sister and played college basketball at Rice University for the Rice Owls.

Though she did not pursue a professional career in the WNBA, Olivia’s time on the court showcased her talent and dedication.

She has since transitioned into a career as a writer, as noted on her social media profiles, reflecting the family’s emphasis on education and diverse pursuits beyond sports.

Erica Ogwumike, the youngest of the siblings, was born on September 26, 1997, and has carved out a unique path in both basketball and medicine.

She played college basketball at Pepperdine University for her freshman year before transferring to Rice University, where she completed her collegiate career.

Erica was drafted 26th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft but was waived by the Minnesota Lynx after a trade.

Career

Nneka began her journey at Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, leading her team to a 5A State Championship in her senior year.

Her standout performance earned her a scholarship to Stanford University, where she played from 2008 to 2012.

At Stanford, Nneka was a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and led the Cardinal to four consecutive Final Four appearances, graduating with a degree in psychology.

Entering the WNBA in 2012, Nneka quickly made an impact with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning the Rookie of the Year award in her debut season.

She spent 12 seasons with the Sparks, becoming a cornerstone of the team and leading them to a WNBA Championship in 2016, the same year she was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In 2024, Nneka signed with the Seattle Storm, bringing her veteran leadership to a new franchise.

Beyond the WNBA, she has played internationally, including stints with CCC Polkowice in Poland and Dynamo Kursk in Russia, and has represented the United States in international competitions, winning gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Championships.

Off the court, Nneka’s role as president of the WNBA Players Association has been transformative.

She has spearheaded efforts to improve player salaries, secure fully paid maternity leave, and enhance travel accommodations, significantly advancing the league’s collective bargaining agreement in 2020.

Accolades

During her time at Stanford, she was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2010 and 2012, earned multiple All-American honors, and received the 2012 Senior CLASS Award for her academic and athletic achievements.

In the WNBA, Nneka has been selected as an All-Star nine times (2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2022-2024), named to the All-WNBA First Team in 2016, and the All-WNBA Second Team five times (2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023).

Her 2016 season was particularly standout, earning her the WNBA MVP award and a championship with the Sparks.

Internationally, Nneka has contributed to Team USA’s success, securing gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Championships.

Her leadership extends beyond playing, as she was recognized in 2021 as part of The W25, the WNBA’s list of the top 25 players in its first 25 years.

Additionally, her advocacy work has earned her widespread respect, culminating in a multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas and recognition as a cultural influencer in sports and social justice.