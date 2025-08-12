No cause for alarm, Murkomen says on NPS, NPSC wars, summons meeting 

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen downplayed the alleged standoff between the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the National Police Service (NPS) over the multi billion payroll and HR functions in the draft regulations.

He added he had summoned a meeting between the parties involved for talks on the way forward.

During a press conference at the start of the 28th Jukwaa la Usalama security engagement in Nakuru County, the CS dismissed fears of a rift, saying he will be the one to present the regulations to Parliament for consideration and was optimistic that the two entities will strike a balance.

“There have been previous debates regarding the role of the Commission and the NPS, in so far as recruitment of officers is concerned and sometimes payroll issues are included. We will always strike a balance on what the two can do,” said the CS.

“Identification of able men and women to serve in the NPS requires a certain level of expertise. We cannot, therefore, wish away the role of police officers themselves in terms of identification, scrutinising and hiring police officers. Neither can we wish away the role of the commission in retaining overall oversight authority,” stated the CS.

Murkomen argued that the commission can put in place the policy framework and standards, while identification can be done by the NPS based on the directives done by the NPSC.

“As the CS I don’t see any fights as I will be the one to look at the regulations and transmit them to Parliament. Before I am satisfied the regulations can be taken to Parliament for adoption, I will ensure we strike a balance between the commission and the NPS. This is what happens in the Public Service Commission and some cadres. Some have been delegated to ministries even though the PSC retains the overall responsibility,” stated the CS.

The CS revealed that he will be chairing a meeting Wednesday between the IG, Douglas Kanja, and the Commission to find a solution, noting that this is a sensitive section and does not expect to have wrangles after having a cordial working relationship.

“There is no cause for alarm. The ongoing public participation is very important and based on the views gathered from officers and the public, we will strike a balance,” said the CS.

The CS also assured Kenyans that the upcoming police recruitment of 10,000 recruits will be above board.

“We will stand firm and ensure the exercise is transparent. Those who take bribes will face the full force of the law,” he stated.

Similarly, the CS sounded a warning on leaders inviting violence.

“We will not condone acts of incitement, especially by persons who are looking for votes,” warned the CS.

He stressed that security officers will act tough against such acts and any politician who incites ethnic tension and fights will not be spared, no matter their stature in society.

“We welcome everybody to enjoy their constitutional rights to choose the leaders they want to do so, but we will not allow leaders to incite people along ethnic lines. We will stern action against anyone who will do so, and we believe the Judiciary will stand with us to ensure this issue is dealt with accordingly.”

Still on politicians and big shots, the CS cautioned those supporting emerging organised gangs, sustained through trade in drugs and adulterated alcohol.

The CS expressed concern that Nakuru County is top as the transition area for snuggled contraband and drugs such as cannabis and cocaine and also illegal alcohol.

“I have directed the security team to deal with matters to ensure the safety and security of our people is guaranteed,” said the CS.

He added that the drugs and substance abuse menace has been fuelled through the collision of officers.