Close Menu
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    No survivors after plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    A plane has crashed in São Paulo, Brazil, claiming the lives of 70 people.
    A plane has crashed in São Paulo, Brazil, claiming the lives of 70 people.

    A plane crashed Friday in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 58 passengers and four crew on board.

    The plane was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to the main airport in São Paulo city when it came down in the town of Vinhedo, the Voepass airline is quoted as saying.

    Footage circulating on social media shows a plane descending vertically, spiralling as it falls.

    Authorities say the plane landed in a residential area, but no-one on the ground has been injured
    The maker of the airplane that crashed, ATR, has released a statement following the incident.

    The Franco-Italian manufacturer says it’s been informed that an accident occurred in Vinhedo, Brazil involving one of its planes, an ATR 72-500.

    “Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this event,” it says.

    It adds that ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation into what caused the crash and its customers.

    In the town of Vinhedo in São Paulo state, where the plane crashed, officials say only one home in the local condominium complex has been damaged.

    None of the residents were hurt, according to city officials at Valinhos.

    Speaking at an event, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked for a minute of silence for the victims of the crash, adding that all on board were presumed dead.

    Sao Paulo’s state fire brigade rushed seven crews to the scene of the accident, according to a post on social media.

    By Agencies

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Nobel Laureate Yunus Makes Emotional Return To Bangladesh To Lead Caretaker Government

    No survivors after plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil

     
    Trump’s scary helicopter trip did not happen, says ex-mayor