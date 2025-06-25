Noah Kahan Siblings: Meet Anastasia, Richard and Simon

Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter born on January 1, 1997, in Strafford, Vermont.

Raised in a rural setting on a 133-acre tree farm, Kahan’s music is deeply rooted in his New England upbringing, blending folk-pop with introspective lyrics about mental health, family, and small-town life.

His father, Josh Kahan, a Jewish information technologist, taught him guitar, while his mother, Lauri Berkenkamp, a Christian author of parenting guides and children’s books, inspired his songwriting.

Kahan began composing songs at age eight, uploading them to SoundCloud and YouTube, which kickstarted his musical journey.

After deferring admission to Tulane University, he signed with Republic Records in 2017 at age 17, launching his music career.

Siblings

Noah has three siblings, namely Anastasia (Sasha), Richard, and Simon.

His elder sister, Sasha Kahan, is a pediatrician with a Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

She currently works as a research fellow at the Western Pediatric Surgery Research Consortium, having previously served as an associate consultant at Trinity Partners and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience from Dartmouth College.

Richard Kahan, Noah’s elder brother, is a firefighter and bladesmith who showcases his craftsmanship on Instagram.

The youngest sibling, Simon Kahan, holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from American University.

He works as a production coordinator at Established and a sales consultant at SimpleTix, with past roles including intelligence and imagery analyst intern at Athenium Analytics, project manager at Epic, and implementation consultant at SeatGeek.

Career

Kahan’s career began with early exposure through online platforms, leading to a record deal with Republic Records in 2017.

His debut single, “Young Blood,” gained traction on SoundCloud, followed by his 2018 EP Hurt Somebody, featuring the gold-certified title track with Julia Michaels.

In 2019, he released his first album, Busyhead, which explored themes of self-doubt and mental health with songs like “False Confidence.”

Despite modest initial success, Kahan toured extensively, opening for artists like George Ezra and Ben Folds.

During the 2020 pandemic, he returned to Vermont, writing the acoustic EP Cape Elizabeth in a week and beginning work on his third album, Stick Season.

Teased on TikTok, the title track went viral before its 2022 release, propelling the album to number 14 on the Billboard 200 and marking his mainstream breakthrough.

Collaborations with artists like Post Malone, Hozier, and Brandi Carlile enriched deluxe versions of Stick Season, including Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) in 2023 and Stick Season (Forever) in 2024.

Kahan’s 2024 live album, Live from Fenway Park, captured his sold-out hometown shows.

Accolades

Kahan’s 2022 album Stick Season earned him a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, a testament to its cultural impact.

In April 2024, the single “Stick Season” peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, his highest chart position to date.

Vermont governor Phil Scott honored Kahan’s mental health advocacy by proclaiming September 19, 2024, as “Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Day,” celebrating his initiative to provide resources for Vermonters struggling with mental health issues.

The Busyhead Project, launched in 2023, has raised millions to promote accessible mental healthcare, reflecting Kahan’s personal experiences with anxiety and depression.