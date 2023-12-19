Former Minister Noah Wekesa’s Home Raided, Gun, Cash Stolen

Police are investigating an incident in which suspected thugs raided the rural home of former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa on Monday night and stole his firearm, cash and other valuables in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

No one was injured in the attack that happened as Wekesa slept.

His guards did not hear the drama that happened in the middle of the night.

Wekesa also lost electronic goods in the raid by an unknown number of robbers who invaded his Maili Tatu – Standard home in the outskirts of Kitale town, police said.

He said he woke up on Tuesday morning to find his house ransacked and a briefcase containing a Smith and Wesson pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition missing.

One of Wekesa’s security guards said he found the kitchen door open and the empty briefcase with the weapon abandoned.

Police said the robbers gained entry into the house after cutting part of the roof.

Wekesa said he suspected the thieves used a spray to disable him and those present before carrying out their mission.

The former Kwanza MP said he was lucky not to have been injured in the attack.

“These people made it to my bedroom and ransacked it before escaping with my belongings without me hearing any commotion,” he said.

Trans Nzoia West OCPD Patrick Gaitarira led a team to the scene as part of the probe into the attack.

No arrest has been made so far. Police suspect the attackers knew the house well and the target.