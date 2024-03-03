fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Nollywood Actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is Dead.

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr-Ibu

    Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is dead.

    The actor reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after a protracted battle with illness.

    John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was a Nigerian actor and comedian born on October 17, 1961, in Umunekwu, Nigeria.

    Despite facing financial challenges after his father’s death, he pursued education and eventually ventured into acting. He appeared in over 200 Nollywood films, including the famous “Mr. Ibu” series.

    Aside from acting, Okafor briefly delved into music, releasing songs in 2020.

    In October 2023, Okafor revealed he was battling an ailment that led to the possibility of leg amputation.

    Despite efforts to cover his medical expenses, including support from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, he underwent a leg amputation in November 2023.

    However, he succumbed to his illness on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Drama as Archers Post Police Commander Rejects Sh80,000 Bribe 

    Nollywood Actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is Dead.

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X