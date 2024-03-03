Nollywood Actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is Dead.

Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu is dead.

The actor reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after a protracted battle with illness.

John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, was a Nigerian actor and comedian born on October 17, 1961, in Umunekwu, Nigeria.

Despite facing financial challenges after his father’s death, he pursued education and eventually ventured into acting. He appeared in over 200 Nollywood films, including the famous “Mr. Ibu” series.

Aside from acting, Okafor briefly delved into music, releasing songs in 2020.

In October 2023, Okafor revealed he was battling an ailment that led to the possibility of leg amputation.

Despite efforts to cover his medical expenses, including support from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, he underwent a leg amputation in November 2023.

However, he succumbed to his illness on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62.