Nostalgia Reigns As Music Legends Revive 2000s Hits At Jamhuri Day

The 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday were infused with old-school vibes as Kenyan music legends took the stage, rekindling memories of the early 2000s.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and First Lady Rachel Ruto were among the dignitaries seen dancing to the nostalgic tunes.

Dennis Kaggia, famously known as DNA, energized the crowd with his hit song Fimbo ya Pili, bringing everyone to their feet.

The excitement continued as Esther Wahome performed her iconic gospel track Kuna Dawa, eliciting heartfelt reactions from the audience.

Other celebrated artists, including Jua Kali, Collo, Mejja, Prezzo, Daddy Owen, and Jaguar, also performed their classic hits, turning the event into a memorable musical throwback.

President Ruto led the nation in marking 61 years since Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964.

The celebrations were graced by Gambia’s President Adama Barrow as the Chief Guest.

Barrow, who arrived in the country on Wednesday evening, was welcomed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Mudavadi described Barrow’s presence as “a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Gambia.”

The 2024 Jamhuri Day celebrations spotlighted Kenya’s commitment to creating jobs and fostering economic empowerment. This year’s theme, “Jobs, Labour, Migration, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship,” underscored the government’s dedication to addressing employment challenges.

Kenyans from across the country thronged the event.