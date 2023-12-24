Peso Pluma Dominates Youtube As The Most-Viewed Artist Of 2023

Mexican sensation Peso Pluma has clinched the title of the most-viewed artist on YouTube for the year 2023.

YouTube Charts revealed that the 24-year-old artist outshone global stars such as Taylor Swift, Drake, NBA YoungBoy, and Bad Bunny, amassing an impressive 8.5 billion views on the video streaming platform.

Peso Pluma’s chart-topping tracks “Ella Baila Sola” and “La Bebe (Remix)” with Yng Lvcas secured the third and fourth positions on YouTube’s U.S. Top 10 Songs of the Year.

“Ella Baila Sola” made history as the first regional Mexican single to break into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 in its 65-year history, reaching an impressive No. 4 on the chart.

The song further dominated Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, claiming the No. 1 spot for 19 consecutive weeks and achieving a remarkable 21x-platinum certification from RIAA, equivalent to 1.26 million units in sales and streams.

“I feel humble and grateful that my music has made it to the top spot on YouTube. A huge thank you to my musicians and team, my fans, everyone at YouTube, and all the people who have made this project possible,” Peso Pluma stated.

AJ Ramos, YouTube’s head of artist partnerships, Latin music, and culture, commended Peso Pluma’s impact, stating, “In 2023, Peso Pluma soared on YouTube, leaving an indelible mark with content that resonated and inspired a generation.

While NBA YoungBoy secured the second spot for the year, Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift claimed the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Peso Pluma’s exceptional year also saw him sweep eight awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in October and achieve nine Top 40 hits on the Hot 100, along with 15 Top 10 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

He also became the first Mexican artist to grace the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying his status as a global music phenomenon.