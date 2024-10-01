NPSC Says Next Police Recruitment Will Be Fair 

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Tuesday assured the public that the next police recruitment will be transparent and fair with the adoption of an automated system.

The system will seal corruption loopholes and further ensure inclusivity in the recruitment process as provided in the Constitution Commission CEO Peter Leley said.

Leley made the remarks during the Commission’s sensitization programme on police officers drawn from Ruai, Kayole and Buruburu stations in Kamukunji Sub-County in Nairobi County.

The next recruitment exercise is slated for next year and a budget for the same has been set aside.

At least 5,000 new recruits will be recruited into the service, according to plans.

National Police Service has not recruited new personnel for more than two years due to lack of finances.

There have been claims of corruption during such a drive that usually affect general police operations.

Leley added that the Commission will streamline the promotion and transfer processes of both uniformed and civilian staff.

Leley expressed the Commissions’ commitment to improving welfare of officers citing the recent review of salaries and implementation of the recommendations of Maraga Report as among the many ways of addressing welfare.

During the interactive sessions, police officers were taken through the structure of the commission, the achievements and future plans of the Commission.

The ongoing exercise that commenced last week, aims at bridging the relationship between the Commission and the police to ensure efficient service delivery to the citizens.

Police officers were taken through various sessions including that on their welfare and assured the commission will take care of them.

Earlier, the CEO paid a courtesy call to the Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei in his office in Nairobi.

Bungei expressed gratitude to the initiative saying it comes at a time when focus on welfare issues such as health, housing and working conditions should be given a priority to boost the morale of officers.