NTSA clarifies enforcement of new vehicle inspection rules

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Sunday issued a clarification on the implementation of new motor vehicle inspection regulations, assuring motorists and transport operators that some requirements will not be enforced immediately.

In a statement released by Director General, the Authority said school transport operators will not face penalties for failing to comply with Rule 13, which requires reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms, and Rule 14, which mandates telematic systems under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026.

The Authority also announced that commercial service vehicle operators will not be penalized for non-compliance with the telematic system requirement under Regulation 9(d) of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026.

Further, NTSA directed that traffic officers conducting route checks will not enforce the mandatory annual vehicle inspection requirement against private motor vehicle owners.

The clarification comes amid widespread public debate over the new inspection regime, which has sparked concerns among motorists over implementation and compliance.

NTSA also warned against the spread of misinformation regarding the inspection exercise, urging members of the public to rely only on official communication issued through the Authority’s verified platforms.

The Authority said details on the implementation and enforcement timelines for the affected provisions will be communicated to the public in due course.

The now suspended plan has attracted condemnation from various parties. Some have threatened court action to stop the plans