NTSA new rules for updating vehicle duty records

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Tuesday published guidelines for updating motor vehicle duty records.

The authority outlined the documents required to facilitate the records update process.

These include a duty update request letter, a copy of the vehicle owner’s identification card, the original logbook, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) entry document, and the duty payment receipt.

The notice also emphasised the need to provide contact details of the vehicle.

“Kindly ensure the contact information, that is, the phone number and the email address of the motor vehicle, is provided,” read the notice.

The authority further stated that a copy of the request letter would be stamped by NTSA as proof that the documents were reviewed and received.

NTSA indicated that a detailed public notice with further instructions for Public Transport Operators is available for download on its website (www.ntsa.go.ke).

The comprehensive notice provides guidance on documentation submission points, processing and applicable charges, document collection after processing, and how to apply for a duplicate certificate of ownership.

According to the authority, the duty update module plays a vital role in supporting all motor vehicle owners and stakeholders, including financial institutions, government agencies, insurance companies, dealers, and others.

NTSA is mandated to regulate and enforce transport safety across the country.

It works to harmonise the operations of key road transport departments, manage the road transport sub-sector effectively, and reduce traffic accidents.

The agency is responsible for implementing road transport and safety policies, registering and licensing motor vehicles, conducting inspections and certifications, and regulating public service vehicles. It also advises the government on transport and safety matters and develops road safety strategies.

“We are committed to making Kenyan roads safe for all users through effective regulation, enforcement, and public education. Our team of dedicated professionals works tirelessly to ensure compliance with transport regulations and promote road safety awareness,” NTSA states on its website.