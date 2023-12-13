NTSA To Onboard All Services On e-Citizen By January 2, 2024

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has asked motorists to verify their e-Citizen credentials as it gets ready to shut down the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) site from December 29 at midnight to Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Authority declared that it will restrict transactions on all NTSA services during this time. Services will be accessible on the e-Citizen platform.

NTSA explained that its services will be available from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, using the username and password associated with your e-Citizen account.

“All clients with pending transactions on TIMS platform are therefore required to complete their applications by Friday 15th December, 2023 to avoid any inconveniences,” NTSA Director General George Njao.

Njao noted that the Authority will onboard all its services to the platform, centralizing access through a unified portal.

“To facilitate a smooth transition, the Authority requires all NTSA clients including motor vehicle owners, financial institutions, insurance companies, motor/motorcycle dealers, corporate/companies, Embassies, Missions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), among other entities to validate their e-Citizen accounts,” he added.

In regards to account validation, the NTSA advised individuals tasked with conducting transactions on behalf of organizations to check in to their e-Citizen accounts and add the relevant organization by means of their KRA PIN numbers.

“This is a critical exercise to ensure access to all NTSA services within the platform,” NTSA said.

From December 18 to December 22, 2023, NTSA will provide virtual trainings and demonstrations to help customers familiarize themselves with the service processes.

The NTSA portal will host the registration process at no cost.