NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted – Reports

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing federal criminal charges, according to US media.

Adams, a retired police captain, was elected to lead the most populous US city nearly three years ago on a promise to rein in crime.

But in recent weeks, a number of top local officials in his orbit have come under scrutiny as part of several federal inquiries.

The indictment remains sealed but would reportedly make Adams, 64, the first mayor in city history to be charged while in office.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target – and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement to the BBC.

“If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of me strength and spirit.”

In recent days, the mayor has ignored a growing list of officials calling for him to resign. Earlier Wednesday, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – a popular figure in left-leaning New York – joined that list.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. “For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed the recent “flood of resignations and vacancies” were threatening city government’s ability to function.

The latest came on Tuesday, when schools chancellor David Banks announced he would be stepping down at the end of the year.

The mayor’s reported indictment comes weeks after federal agents seized electronic devices belonging to several people in his orbit – including Mr Banks, his brother Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and his fiancée Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

The US attorney’s office is investigating another Banks brother, Terence, over a possible bribery scheme involving his consulting firm and city contracts.

By BBC News