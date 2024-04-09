NYS Boss Tembur Announces Major Changes Touching on Top Managers

The National Youth Service (NYS) Director General James Tembur announced major changes moving top managers within the department.

He said those affected must report to their new stations by April 12. The changes were announced in an internal memo dated April 3.

“The affected officers should be released to report to their new stations immediately, in any case not later than Friday April 12, 2024,” he said.

This came amid reports some of the affected were resisting the transfer.

They included senior superintendents, superintendents, chief inspectors and inspectors among other managers. The changes affect 34 officers.

Among those moved include Joram Odinga from Kisumu Field Unit to NYS headquarters for deployment, Peter Kiogothi from TBRP to MTP for deployment, Jane Rugut from NYSPA to Turbo procurement and David Mbogo Muthee from NYPA to National Holding Unit procurement.

Tembur also moved Lucy Munene from NYS headquarters to NYSPA deputy head of procurement, Yvonne Cherotich from VTI to NYSEI procurement, Robert Osiro from headquarters to TBRP procurement, Judy Muigai from NYSEI to VTI procurement, Abija Karanja from NYSTTI Naivasha to Tumaini procurement and Patrick Nyaga to Yatta procurement.

Others moved are Hellen Kola (Mavoloni procurement), Reuben Kotut (NYSTTI Procurement), Phabian Wakhungu (Kisumu Procurement), Kenneth Kiprono (TBRP deputy head procurement), Mercy Kariuki (NYS headquarters), Bravin Baraza (National Holding Unit), Rose Akelo (VTI) and Eliud Wachira (MTB).

NYS is emerging to be a key agency in the government given the budgetary allocations it gets.

Their personnel are absorbed and used by many government agencies.