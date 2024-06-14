Obado, Co-Accused To Know If They Case To Answer In Murder Trial Of Sharon Otieno

The prosecution closed its case Friday in the murder trial of Sharon Otieno after calling a total of 42 witnesses in the case.

The last witness to take the stand was Detective Chief Inspector Nicholas Ole Sena, who described and gave an elaborate theory that led to his recommendation of charging the three accused persons with two counts of murder.

In his testimony, the court heard that, on the fateful day, the deceased received a call from Michael Oyamo, the second accused person, who was also the former governor’s assistant.

They agreed to meet later that day at a hotel in Rongo, where it was unknown to her that she would meet her death on the same day.

Ole Sena’s testimony further confirmed to the court that according to the DNA tests conducted, Okoth Obado is 99.99+ the father of baby Sharon, and that the postmortem examination of the deceased’s body revealed that Sharon’s death was due to force trauma.

Following the closure of the prosecution’s case, the court is set to make a ruling on whether the three accused persons have a case to answer.

The matter will be mentioned virtually on 20th June 2024 for directions.

Meanwhile, Tamu Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Amos Mokoross has handed a man a death sentence for the offence of robbery with violence.

Tamu is in Kisumu county.

The accused was charged with two counts of robbery with violence contrary to section 296(2) of the Penal Code and stupefying in order to commit a felony contrary to section 230 of the Penal Code.

On the first count, the accused Kevin Onyango Kiyogo while armed with dangerous weapons using actual violence robbed James Kamau of his motor vehicle Toyota Hillux valued at Sh1.8 million.

While on the other hand, he was charged with administering an overpowering drug to James Kamau.

The offences were committed on June 23, 2023 at Kogutu area of Muhoroni sub county in Kisumu County.