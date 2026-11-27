Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of university student Sharon Otieno, bringing to a close a high-profile criminal case that has dragged through the courts for years.

High Court Judge Cecilia Wairimu Githua handed down the sentence at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 27, 2026, sentencing Obado’s co-accused, former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo, to an identical 25-year term.

Former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In her sentencing remarks, Justice Githua described Obado as the principal architect of the criminal enterprise that culminated in Sharon’s brutal murder, saying he supplied both the motive and financial resources used to facilitate the crime.

She said Oyamo played a central operational role in executing and facilitating the plan.

“It is clear that the first accused was the architect of the criminal enterprise, whose execution led to the brutal murder of Sharon,” the judge said.

The court found that the aggravating circumstances in the case substantially outweighed the mitigating factors presented by the three convicts, warranting custodial sentences.

Justice Githua also rejected a request for a non-custodial sentence for Obado, which Sharon’s family had sought to allow him to continue supporting her children.

The judge said such support should not be conditional on the sentence imposed and ought to continue irrespective of Obado’s incarceration.

She cautioned against establishing a precedent where offenders convicted of grave crimes could avoid or soften punishment through financial assistance to victims’ families.

“In my view, the law cannot permit a situation where punishment for an offence is primarily determined by the victim’s financial dependence on an offender,” she said.

The court further declined to order compensation or restitution to Sharon’s family, citing insufficient evidence to establish the extent of the loss and damage suffered.

While acknowledging the family’s profound loss and the financial burden they had incurred, Justice Githua said the court lacked sufficient supporting material to make a proper judicial assessment of compensation.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were convicted of Sharon’s murder on July 23, 2026, following a lengthy trial.

Sharon, a 26-year-old Rongo University student who was seven months pregnant, was murdered in September 2018, in a case that sparked nationwide outrage and intense scrutiny of the former governor.