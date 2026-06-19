Obamas host star-studded opening of Chicago presidential centre

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have welcomed three ex-US presidents, dignitaries and celebrities to the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago attraction, a monument to the eight years the couple spent in the White House, has been in the works since the 44th president left the Oval Office a decade ago.

George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden attended, but current President Donald Trump, who has long feuded with Obama, was not invited. The BBC contacted the White House for comment.

The Obamas chose the Jackson Park neighbourhood on the South Side for the 20-acre campus, near the home where they lived before moving to the White House.

Obama, who was president from 2009-17, told visitors during Thursday’s opening ceremony: “We wanted it [the centre] to be a vibrant, living celebration of community.

“Where we can learn together and share the joys of art and music and sport and play.”

He appeared emotional as his wife gave a heartfelt tribute to him.

Neither Obama mentioned Trump by name, but each made pointed remarks that were widely interpreted as implicit rebukes of the current administration.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who were in office during Obama’s tenure – attended.

There were also performances from artists including Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Common, Marc Anthony, U2’s Bono and The Edge, as well as Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Rock legend and hometown hero Eddie Vedder, the Illinois-born frontman of Pearl Jam, performed an original song he wrote.

US presidents traditionally open libraries following their tenure in office. Some serve as simple repositories for papers and key artifacts from their namesake administration, while others have grander ambitions as museums and cultural destinations.

The Obama centre combines elements of a museum and reading room with community centre amenities such as a playground, basketball court, recording studio and public library.

But the project was not without its problems. Its 225ft high (67m) monolithic architectural centrepiece has drawn mixed reviews.

The public park area allotted to the centre sparked local opposition and legal battles.

The privately funded project – with a reported $850m pricetag – also faced cost overruns and delays.

Fears from local residents that the attraction would accelerate gentrification on the South Side added to the controversy.

But supporters said the new attraction would boost tourism to Chicago and was a fitting tribute to the nation’s first black president.

By BBC News