Odell Beckham Jr.’s Net Worth

Odell Beckham Jr. is an American professional football player with a net worth of $40 million. His annual NFL salary is $15 million. Beckham played college football at Louisiana State University before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2014. Over his five seasons with the Giants, he broke numerous league and franchise records. In 2016, Beckham became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 4,000 career receiving yards and 200 career receptions. He is well-known for his spectacular one-handed catches, with his most famous catch occurring on November 23, 2014, which became an internet sensation.

OBJ net worth $40 Million Date of Birth November 5, 1992 Place of Birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana Nationality American Profession American Professional Football Player

Odell Beckham Jr. Contracts

On August 26, 2018, Odell signed a 5-year, $95 million contract with the Giants, which included $65 million guaranteed. This deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at the time, surpassing Antonio Brown’s $17 million average deal with the Steelers and the $55 million guaranteed to Tampa’s Mike Evans.

Odell Beckham Jr. Endorsements

Odell Beckham Jr. has lucrative endorsement deals with several major brands, including Nike, Steiner Sports, Head & Shoulders, Dunkin Donuts, EA Sports, Foot Locker, ROAR sports drink, and Lenovo.

Early Life

Odell Beckham Jr. was born on November 5, 1992, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has a younger sister named Jasmine and a younger brother named Kordell. His father, Odell Sr., was a star running back at Marshall High School and played at LSU from 1989 to 1992. His mother, Heather, also attended LSU; she was a track runner who ran for three national championship relay teams and later became the coach of the Nicholls State University track and field team. Beckham attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where he was a letterman in football, basketball, and track. During his senior year, he recorded 50 catches for 1,010 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Also Read: Nadeshot Net Worth

Turning down scholarship offers from several schools, Beckham chose to play for Louisiana State University. As a freshman at LSU, he started nine of 14 games and led the Tigers to the BCS National Championship Game. Beckham had an impressive junior year, being named a first- and second-team All-SEC selection and winning the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in college football. He finished the season with 57 receptions for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

New York Giants

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham was selected with the 12th overall pick by the New York Giants. During his debut season, Beckham made one of the most memorable catches in NFL history, scoring a one-handed touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys. He broke several rookie records, including the most consecutive games with 90 or more receiving yards. Beckham finished his rookie year with 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, and 12 touchdowns in only 12 games.

Beckham’s 2015 season was marked by controversy, including confrontations with cornerback Josh Norman and a suspension for multiple safety violations. Despite this, he finished the season with career highs of 1,450 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The following years included more fines and penalties, but Beckham continued to set records, including becoming the fastest player to reach 200 receptions. He had a truncated 2017 season due to a fractured left ankle but returned strong in 2018 with 77 receptions, 1,052 yards, and six touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns

Beckham was acquired by the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. His first game with the team saw him catch seven passes for 71 yards. Beckham quickly faced issues, including fines for on-field conduct and uniform violations. He finished the 2019 season with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2020, Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Week 7, which ended his season early.

Odell Beckham Jr. Wife

Beckham is in a relationship with Instagram model Lauren Wood.

Charity

He is active in charity and advocacy, raising money and awareness for hunger, cancer research, and disaster relief. In 2016, he donated $500,000 from his jersey sales for flooding repairs in Louisiana, and in 2017, he donated $100,000 to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Real Estate

In June 2022, Odell sold a 2-acre property with a 14,000 square-foot mansion near Cleveland for $3.3 million. The home includes a movie theater, golf simulator, game room, and more, with a custom closet that can hold as many shoes as a Foot Locker.

OBJ net worth

OBJ net worth is $40 million.