Odessa A’zion Siblings: Hollywood’s Rising Trio

Odessa A’zion, also known as Odessa Zion Segall Adlon, is an American actress known for her roles in TV series like Fam and Grand Army, as well as films such as Hellraiser and The Inhabitant.

She was born on June 17, 2000, in Los Angeles, California, and comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry.

Odessa’s mother is actress Pamela Adlon, and her father is German director Felix O. Adlon.

She has showcased her talent in various projects, gaining recognition for her performances.

Odessa has also been involved in charity work and is passionate about environmental issues and various art forms like painting and designing.

Additionally, she is working on launching her own clothing line.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Odessa has two sisters, Gideon Adlon, who is older, and Valentine ‘Rocky’ Adlon, who is younger.

Gideon, born on March 30, 1997, is an American actress known for her roles in films like Blockers and The Craft: Legacy, as well as TV series such as The Society and The Thing About Pam.

Rocky, the youngest sister, is also part of the entertainment industry.

This trio of sisters comes from a family deeply involved in acting and filmmaking, with their mother being actress Pamela Adlon and their father being German director Felix O. Adlon.

Also Read: Ellen Travolta Siblings: A Sibling Story of Hollywood and Family

Parents

Odessa’s parents are Felix and Pamela.

Felix is a screenwriter and producer, while Pamela is a renowned actress known for her roles in various TV series and films like Bumblebee, Californication, This Is Us, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

Pamela has also made a mark in voice acting, lending her voice to characters in animated series like King of the Hill, Recess and Bob’s Burgers.

Odessa comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, with her parents having successful careers in Hollywood.

Career

Odessa gained recognition for her roles in TV series like Fam and Grand Army, as well as in films such as Hellraiser, The Inhabitant and Sitting in Bars with Cake.

Her journey in the entertainment industry began with her first notable role as Liv in season 5 of Nashville in 2017.

Odessa continued to build her portfolio with appearances in various projects like Ladyworld, Wayne and Let’s Scare Julie.

In 2019, she landed a main role as Shannon in the CBS sitcom, Fam, and later starred as Joey Del Marco in the Netflix series Grand Army, receiving critical acclaim for her performance.

Odessa’s career showcases her versatility and talent across different genres and platforms, solidifying her presence in the acting world.

Accolades

Odessa has garnered recognition for her talent in the entertainment industry, earning several awards and accolades for her performances.

Her notable achievements include critical acclaim for her role as Joey Del Marco in the Netflix series, Grand Army, where she received praise for her portrayal of the lead character from Slut: The Play.

Additionally, Odessa’s work in various films like Hellraiser, The Inhabitant and Sitting in Bars with Cake has also been well-received, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Her dedication and skill have not only earned her popularity online but have also positioned her as a rising star in the acting world.

Through her compelling performances and contributions to the film and television industry, Odessa continues to make a mark and receive accolades for her outstanding work.