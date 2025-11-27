ODM leader Oburu Oginga jets back, views sister’s body at mortuary after hiatus in Dubai

Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has returned to Kenya after a brief hiatus in Dubai.

He was received at the airport and went straight to the Lee Funeral Home where the body of his sister Beryl of lying. She died on Tuesday in Nairobi after an illness.

Nyakach MP Joshua Aduma Owuor, said Oburu arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday and was received by ODM members.

Thereafter, they proceeded to Lee Funeral Home for the viewing of his younger sister, the late Beryl Achieng’ Odinga Oburu, 82, took the brief sabbatical following a period of intense political and family obligations, including the death of his younger brother, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

His son, Jaoko Oburu Odinga, said the Dubai trip was meant to help the veteran politician rest and recharge.

“There have been speculations about the health of Oburu Oginga. We have had functions to mourn Baba (Raila), there was also ODM at 20,” he stated.

“The party leader has not had time to rest and even mourn his own brother. Last week he took his break and went to Dubai. He will be back.”

Oburu’s hiatus came weeks after he assumed the ODM leadership following Raila Odinga’s passing. In that short span, he led funeral arrangements, coordinated the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations, and participated in election campaigns, including the recent by-election in Kasipul.

His absence sparked public concern and speculation about his health, with many noting his few public appearances during the period.

The family, however, allayed fears, emphasizing that the break was purely for rest.