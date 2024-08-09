ODM Names Arati, Osotsi and Nassir New Deputy Party Leaders

ODM Friday settled on governors Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as its deputy party leaders.

The party also retained Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as secretary general and the party spokesperson.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has been picked to replace John Mbadi as the national chairman.

The changes were made on Friday during the Central Management Committee meeting chaired by party leader Raila Odinga.

Raila chaired the meeting to unveil a new leadership lineup to fill vacant positions following the appointment to Cabinet of Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and John Mbadi.

“The ODM Central Committee held a meeting this afternoon to deliberate on matters affecting the leadership of the Party in light of vacancies created in its leadership following the resignations of our two Deputy Party Leaders, our national Chairman, the Secretary for political affairs and a member of the Parties Elections Coordinating Committee.”

“Needless to say, these vacancies have attracted immense interest from across our membership,” Sifuna said.

He encouraged those who may not get the nod that there will always be space for all to contribute.

Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai was named Secretary for special programs and social welfare while Migori’s Rahab Robi was named Secretary of Publicity and Information

Rosa Buyu was appointed Secretary for Political Affairs, Ruth Odinga the Deputy Organizing Secretary, John Ariko the Vice Chairman and Otiende Amolo the Vice Chairman.