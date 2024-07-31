ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna Confirms Resignations of Key Party Officials

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has confirmed that several key party officials have already resigned in anticipation of the Cabinet vetting process. The resignations include:
- John Mbadi: National Chairperson
- Opiyo Wandayi: Secretary for Political Affairs
- Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho: Deputy Party Leaders
- Beatrice Askul Moe: Member of the Party Elections Committee
These resignations come as the nominees prepare for their vetting, which is set to begin Thursday.
