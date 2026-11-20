The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to institute criminal proceedings against five individuals over allegations of forgery, theft and fraudulent transfer of company shares belonging to a shareholder who was indisposed and hospitalised at the time of the disputed transactions.

In the protracted dispute, the ODPP singled out one Shadrack Mutisya Kioko for prosecution over allegations that he forged the initials of the complainant, identified as D1, on company meeting minutes dated December 19, 2019.

The prosecutors say Kioko admitted inserting D1’s initials into the minutes, creating a document that purported to show that the shareholder had attended and participated in a meeting he was not present at.

In a letter dated October 1, 2026, signed by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi, the ODPP confirmed that it had reviewed the evidence gathered by investigators and directed that Kioko be charged with forgery contrary to Section 349 of the Penal Code.

At the same time, the ODPP directed that Kioko faces an additional charge of uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

“Shadrack Mutisya Kioko should be charged with the offence of Forgery contrary to Section 349 of the Penal Code, arising from his admission that he inserted D1’s initials on the minutes dated 19th December 2019, thereby creating a document purporting to represent that D1 had attended and participated in the meeting recorded therein,” ODPP told DCI in a communication seen by their writer.

The recommendations represent a major development for D1, who has been fighting to recover his company and regain shares allegedly transferred without his consent during a period when his health condition had left him indisposed.

At the centre of the dispute is the alleged transfer of 130 shares, with the ODPP questioning the circumstances under which the disputed meeting minutes were prepared and subsequently used to facilitate changes in the company’s shareholding and directorship.

The September 21, 2026 letter, addressed to the DCI, makes particularly damning observations about Kioko’s alleged involvement in the disputed documentation.

According to the prosecution, his admission that he inserted D1’s initials into the December 19, 2019 minutes provides grounds for instituting criminal proceedings.

The agency further directed investigators to establish whether Kioko knowingly presented, used or caused the disputed minutes to be acted upon as an authentic document, which would support the additional charge of uttering a false document.

The ODPP has also recommended the prosecution of four other individuals over their alleged roles in the transactions that resulted in the disputed transfer of D1’s shares and subsequent dealings involving the company.

They are Ravichandra Reddy Bandi (D3), Conseray Seme Mabeya (D4), Vikram Bandaru (D5) and Edwin Kimani Kuria (D6).

The four have been recommended for prosecution for stealing contrary to Section 282 of the Penal Code.

In its assessment, the prosecution noted that the evidence pointed to their respective roles in the making, procurement, facilitation, aiding, abetting and/or knowing use of the disputed corporate documents.

Of particular significance is the alleged involvement of Bandi, whom the prosecution says gave instructions to Kioko despite being aware that D1 was absent and that the initials appearing on the minutes had not been made by him.

“In particular, the evidence indicates that D3 gave instructions to D2, notwithstanding the fact that D3 was aware that D1 was absent and that the initials appearing on the minutes were not made by D1. The subsequent presentation and/or reliance upon the disputed minutes for purposes of procuring the transfer of D1’s shares is material in determining the criminal responsibility of the respective suspects,” ODPP said.

The prosecution observed that the subsequent presentation and reliance on the disputed minutes to procure the transfer of D1’s shares were material in determining the criminal responsibility of the suspects.

It further noted that evidence relating to the acquisition and subsequent transfer of the 130 shares should be considered alongside the circumstances surrounding the transactions.

The prosecution also pointed to the subsequent change of directorship, alteration of company bank signatories and withdrawal of company funds as evidence establishing the elements of stealing by directors or officers.

The recommendations suggest that investigators should examine not only how D1’s shares were transferred but also how control of the company was allegedly taken over and how its financial resources were subsequently handled.

The ODPP has raised questions about the alleged USD160,000 consideration for the transfer of the 130 shares, directing investigators to establish whether the money was actually paid, who paid it, who received it and the purpose of the transaction.

This is one of the critical outstanding issues in the investigation, particularly given the complainant’s efforts to recover his shareholding.

The prosecutors also directed the DCI to obtain complete company bank statements covering the period between 2019 and 2022 and conduct a comprehensive reconciliation of transactions involving an alleged USD582,550.

“…Obtain the complete company bank statements for the period 2019 to 2022 and undertake a comprehensive reconciliation of the transactions relating to the alleged USD 582,550, identifying who received what, purpose and authorization of each material transaction,” ODPP directed the DCI.

Investigators have been instructed to identify the recipients of the money and establish the purpose and authorisation of every material transaction.

The ODPP wants the investigation to go beyond the disputed share transfers and establish whether company funds were irregularly withdrawn or diverted through different accounts.

It has consequently directed parallel investigations into the movement of the money, with a view to establishing whether money laundering offences were committed.

Beyond the proposed criminal charges, the ODPP’s letter exposes the difficulties surrounding D1’s attempts to establish what happened to his shareholding and regain control of his company.

The prosecution specifically directed investigators to examine email and WhatsApp communications exchanged between D1 and the other directors to establish the extent of his authority, instructions concerning his shares and the circumstances surrounding the disputed transactions.

Notably, investigators have been asked to examine communications in which D1 sought the return of his shares and access to his email account, as well as the responses he received.

The ODPP also directed the DCI to establish where the one-time passwords (OTPs) required to access his email account were being retrieved from.

“…Obtain the relevant BRS/e-Citizen transaction records to establish the persons who initiated, authorised and/or completed the electronic transactions relating to the changes in directorship and shareholding from the system,” DCI was further directed.

This could prove significant in establishing whether D1’s electronic accounts and credentials were accessed or used by other individuals without his authority.

The investigators have further been instructed to establish how his e-Citizen credentials were accessed and used in transactions involving changes to the company’s directorship and shareholding.

The prosecution told the DCI to determine whether another person accessed the credentials and whether such access was authorised by D1. It has also asked investigators to establish whether anyone exceeded the authority granted to them.

While recommending criminal proceedings, the prosecutor outlined 11 additional investigative requirements that the DCI must address to strengthen the case.

Among them is the recovery and preservation of the original December 19, 2019 meeting minutes and the original Director Nominee Agreement, which must be examined to establish their authenticity, terms and relevance to the disputed transactions.

Investigators have also been directed to obtain a forensic report examining Kioko’s known signatures.

The ODPP wants the DCI to secure the company’s audited accounts, general ledgers, payroll records, tax records and relevant board resolutions to establish the accounting, commercial and legal basis of the payments and withdrawals under investigation.

Additionally, the investigators must establish who lodged the disputed minutes and related documents with the Business Registration Service (BRS) and the circumstances under which they were submitted.

They have also been instructed to obtain BRS and e-Citizen transaction records to identify the individuals who initiated, authorised or completed electronic transactions relating to changes in the company’s directorship and shareholding.

The agency has further demanded all minutes, resolutions and supporting documents used to reintroduce D1 as a shareholder with 130 shares before the subsequent transfer of the same.

The investigation must establish the individuals responsible for initiating, approving and implementing the respective transactions.

The ODPP’s September 21 letter followed the resubmission of the investigation file by the DCI through correspondence dated July 22, 2026.

In its subsequent October 1 communication to Karthik Nagarajan, the prosecution agency confirmed that it had considered further correspondence dated June 17 and September 24, 2026, before issuing its final directions on the proposed charges.

The recommendations now place the responsibility on the DCI to take the necessary steps towards instituting the criminal proceedings and completing the outstanding investigations.

For D1, the development offers a significant step in his quest to reclaim his company and establish how his 130 shares allegedly changed hands without his participation or consent.