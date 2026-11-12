ODPP registers 71 money laundering cases in grey list exit push

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) registered 71 money laundering cases between July and October 2026 as Kenya intensifies efforts to address deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga disclosed the figures during a breakfast meeting with principals of key law enforcement agencies law enforcement agencies convened to review the country’s progress in implementing the FATF action plan.

Ingonga convened senior officials from key law enforcement agencies to review Kenya’s progress in implementing reforms aimed at securing the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

He disclosed that the ODPP had registered 71 money laundering cases between July and October 2026, reflecting increased efforts to pursue individuals involved in financial crimes.

Ingonga chaired a breakfast meeting bringing together principals of law enforcement agencies to assess progress in addressing deficiencies identified under FATF’s Immediate Outcomes and strengthen inter-agency coordination in implementing the outstanding action points.

The meeting focused on accelerating measures required to address weaknesses in Kenya’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

Ingonga reaffirmed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ commitment to strengthening the prosecution of money laundering and other financial crimes, citing the conviction of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu as an example of Kenya’s capacity to prosecute complex financial crime cases.

The DPP also announced plans for a specialised capacity-building programme in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The programme will target regional heads, county heads and heads of divisions within the ODPP, equipping them with specialised skills to handle emerging and complex offences, including money laundering and transnational organised crime.

Additionally, the ODPP has developed specialised prosecutorial guidelines to improve the handling of money laundering cases, promote consistency in prosecutions and strengthen Kenya’s response to financial crimes.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA).

Kenya’s removal from the FATF grey list depends on demonstrating effective implementation of measures to address identified deficiencies, including stronger investigations, prosecutions, asset recovery and coordination among agencies combating financial crimes.