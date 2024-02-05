Officials Urge Calm as Embakasi Residents Report Suspected Gas Leak 

There was panic when a section of Embakasi residents Monday reported suspected gas leakage at the spot where a huge gas explosion occurred on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

But officials who from City Hall said there was no evidence to show there was such a leakage.

This is after they visited the site.

Police authorities and those from the county government rushed to the scene to ascertain the claims.

Embakasi Police Commander Wesley Kimetto said they received reports from members of the public that there was gas leakage from the site where an incident happened.

“My initial assessment at the location does not ascertain that there is a gas leakage. We have asked experts to come and check,” he said.

The police contacted Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) officials who rushed to the scene to confirm whether the place had an underground tank and check if it is leaking.

Police also advised residents living near the site to move out of their house.

Some residents were seen leaving the area.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei is among the officers who are at the site assessing the situation.

He said they are there to ensure safety for all.

“Given what we experienced last week we don’t want to take chances,” he said.

The blast which occurred on Thursday has so far claimed six lives with other casualties receiving treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said Sunday seven people are in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

KUTRRH has seen a total of 27 patients, with eight already discharged and 19 currently under care, including 10 males, six females, and three minors.

KNH received 67 patients from the incident, with six in critical condition, suffering from severe burns.