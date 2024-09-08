Ogamba Forms Committee to Address University Funding Model Concerns After Strike Threat

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Sunday announced fresh efforts by the government to address issues raised on the New University Funding Model.

Ogamba said the government has agreed to form two broad-based Working Committees comprising student leaders to review the status of the implementation of the university funding model following public uproar.

He at the same time asked students to shelf planned strike scheduled for Monday September 9.

The committees will also make recommendations on how to address the challenges facing the model after conducting a thorough appraisal of the implementation.

Ogamba said the two committees will have specific terms of reference which will be published later this week after due input from the student leadership.

He said the committees will also evaluate the effectiveness of the Means Testing Instrument in ensuring that the categorisation of students captures their social-economic realities.

“The specific terms of reference which will be published within this week after due input from the student leadership, will assess the efficiency of the appeals mechanism in achieving correct student categorisation and analyse the cost of the programmes in the universities,” Ogamba said.

The committees will also review the structure of student loans, the attendant interest rates and the period of payment.

He said the decision to constitute the time-bound committees will be to achieve greater efficiency and meaningful student participation and involvement in decision-making.

Ogamba said that while the government had held several forums with students and other stakeholders, based on whom several improvements have been made to the model, students continue to ask for a bigger say.

“One of the salient outcomes of the various forums has been the call to integrate students even more in the decision-making process,” Ogamba said in a statement on Sunday.

“This call has been at the heart of recent students’ concerns, culminating in the announcement of demonstrations planned for 9th September 2024.”

Following the government’s decision to form committees to work out sticking issues in the New University Funding Model, Ogamba called on student leaders to call off the planned demonstrations on Monday.

“In order to allow room for open consultative process, the university leadership is requested to call off the demonstrations scheduled for 9th September 2024,” Ogamba said.

“This will afford the student community the chance to contribute effectively to issues pertaining to their education, while also progressing with their studies without disruption.”

The students’ leaders were holding a meeting to discuss the way forward amid plans for a nationwide strike.

President William Ruto has defended the model amid resistance from the students and parents.