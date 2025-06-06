‘Oh it’s okay’ Trump says of Musk political marriage meltdown

US President Donald Trump said “Oh it’s okay,” when asked about his very public breakup with former ally and donor Elon Musk, POLITICO reported.

White House aides have, according to the outlet, also scheduled a call with Musk on Friday in the hope of diffusing the situation.

Trump and Musk’s unlikely political marriage exploded in a fiery public divorce Thursday, with the US president threatening to strip the billionaire of his huge government contracts.

Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was “very disappointed” after his former aide and top donor criticized his “big, beautiful” spending bill before Congress.

The pair traded insults over social media, with Musk — who was Trump’s biggest campaign donor to the tune of $300 million — claiming the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without his support.

But Trump played down the feud during his brief interview with POLITICO on Thursday.

“It’s going very well, never done better,” Trump told POLITICO before going on to tout his favorability ratings.

The row could have major political and economic fallout, as shares in Musk’s Tesla car company plunged and the South African-born tech tycoon vowed that he would end a critical US spaceship program.

Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose on Friday as investors took some comfort from White House aides scheduling a call with CEO Elon Musk to broker peace after a public feud with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump threatened to cut off government contracts to Musk’s companies, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached, turning their relationship into an all-out brawl on social media.

The electric carmaker’s shares were up around 5% in Frankfurt on Friday, having closed down 14.3% on Thursday in New York, losing about $150 billion in market value.

“It’s unlikely that Trump will end subsidies and contracts with Tesla. Those are obviously threats that are unlikely to come into fruition,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

“I don’t expect this to blow out into anything more serious than a war of words for a couple of days.”

Analysts said some of Thursday’s selloff was down to factors beyond Musk’s personal relationship with the president.

“We think the stock’s sell-off reflects a number of other factors: an unjustified run-up following its Q1 earnings release, ongoing market share losses in China and Europe, and a realization that next week’s Robotaxi launch in Austin could disappoint,” Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, said in a note.

“We remain at Hold, expecting more volatility in the near term. Buckle up!” he said.

Tesla shares, which hit record highs when Trump won the election in November, have since been punished harshly, as Musk’s cost-cutting role in the U.S. administration hurt Tesla’s image with shareholders and consumers alike.

The stock is still considered part of Wall Street’s elite “Magnificent 7” club of the seven biggest companies by market cap, even though it has now dropped to ninth position in terms of value, behind Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), opens new tab and Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab. It has also dropped out of the $1-trillion club of companies with market value above this level.

The broader stock market got hit on Thursday as the feud between Musk and Trump intensified. By Friday, with signs of a possible truce on the horizon, stock futures turned higher as well, with those on the S&P 500 up 0.4%.

“Elon Musk has already signalled that he is open to a cooling off period with Trump, and stock market futures are higher on Friday morning. Thus, the risk could be more localised with Tesla shares in the short term,” Kathleen Brooks, XTB research director, said.

